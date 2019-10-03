Global Building Design Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Building Design Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Design Software Market
Building Design Software is a software that support the building design and documentation process throughout all phases of the project - from conceptual design and documentation to coordination and construction. This report focuses on the global Building Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Building Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Bentley Systems
RISA Tech
ETABS
CAD-PRO
Trimble
Autodesk
Chaos Group
Adobe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
