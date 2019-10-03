In-car Entertainment Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global In-car Entertainment Market

The global in-car entertainment market is estimated to exhibit momentous growth during the forecast period. An average American is estimated to spend around 300 hours driving each year. Hence, the need for in-car entertainment is felt deeply. Due to the emergence of urbanization, the average time of travel is also expected to upscale, which, in turn, is estimated to have a positive impact on the market. Snowballing passenger car market all over the world is estimated to supplement market growth for in-car entertainment systems. Increasing demand for sophisticated features is also fostering the demand within the in-car entertainment market.

Apart from that, ascending transportation and communication infrastructure, coupled with a reduction in operating costs are other factors boosting growth in the in-car entertainment market. Continuous advancements in vehicle entertainment devices and wireless communication services are projected to contribute to the strong growth rate of the market. Such augmentation of technology is possible due to a change in consumer preference from basic driving experience to advanced entertainment solutions. However, declining automotive sales are likely to hamper the growth of the global in-car entertainment market. Alternatively, smartphone features and proliferated use of smartphones in the car as compared to in-car audio, video and other infotainment systems are also likely to restrict growth of the global in-car entertainment market during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global in-car entertainment market report studies several segments of the market to reveal trends that can aid the report audience with better decision-making. Such segmentation has been conducted by type, application, connectivity, sales channel, and region. By type, the market segments studied in the report include radio, audio, and video. While radio has been a default feature of automobiles since decades, audio systems are also common in most cars since a long time. Audio is anticipated to be the largest segment in the market. On the other hand, the market share for video systems is estimated to surge at a substantial pace through the forecast period. Owing to the upscaling internet connectivity.

By connectivity, the in-car entertainment market is segmented into wireless/ network, and Bluetooth connected. Bluetooth connectivity is standard for almost all new cars. The Bluetooth segment is estimated to account for the prime share over the review period.

Based on the sales channel, the market for in-car entertainment market is segmented into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers. Based on application, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial cars. Among these, the in-car entertainment market is led by passenger cars segment.

Regional Analysis

The global in-car entertainment market is segmented into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is likely to ascend at the fastest rate through the forecast period. China leads in the audio segment owing to the massive automotive production in the country.

Within North America, the US is likely to lead the in-car entertainment market owing to the widespread internet penetration.



Industry Update

Sept 2019: Access recently launched its Android-based in-car entertainment system which is now available for Bosch’s Android-based in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI).

