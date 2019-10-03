Men’s Underwear Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “Men’s Underwear Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Men’s Underwear Industry

Overview

Underwear is usually manufactured of suitable fabric or material in order to offer enhanced comfort and protect the internal body parts. conducted a detailed analysis of the global underwear market. Some of the key findings from the research report released by are mentioned below-

Rising awareness regarding fitness, health, and personal hygiene among men is a primary factor driving the growth of the global men’s underwear market. Furthermore, growing demand for trendy, stylish and designer underwear such as geo-prints are believed to fuel demand for men’s underwear, which in turn is anticipated to drive the men's underwear market during the forecast period. The large availability of intimate apparel for men along with massive discounts offered over the online stores such as Amazon offering about 20-30% discount on brands such as Hanes and Jockey, is predicted to drive the growth of the online market segment of men's underwear market.

The store-front market segment holds a prominent position in the global men's underwear market and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global market over the forecast period.

This is attributed to the growing number of store-fronts, which are highly preferred by common consumers to buy undergarments due to the considerable variety of options available at these stores.

Furthermore, the online channel segment is attaining considerable traction, as the leading market players are focused on offering their products over the online distribution channels to broaden their consumer base. These distribution channels allow manufacturers to deliver a large product portfolio along with providing huge discounts and getting timely feedback from the target customers.

Geographically, Asia Pacific men’s underwear market was valued about US$2.3 billion in the year 2016, the region witnessed outstanding demand for underwear due to a large number of men residing in the region, especially in India and China.

Rising penetration of well-established international underwear brands such as Jockey, Hanes, and Calvin Klein in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific is expected to stimulate the demand for men’s underwear. Hence several international market players are trying to enter into the Asia Pacific men’s underwear market owing to the developed market in this region.

Rising disposable income of consumers, improving preference for branded and expensive undergarments that offer better fit and enhanced comfort are important factors fuelling demand for premium undergarments, thereby driving the growth of the overall men’s underwear market.

Major trends in the men’s underwear market include-

Constantly growing adoption rate of functional underwear

Consistent investment in branding and effective marketing.

The rise in acquisitions and mergers.

