Micro Data Center Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Micro Data Center Market Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Micro Data Center Industry

Overview:

A micro data center is a portable modular data architecture used for computer workloads which do not require traditional facilities. Typically, micro data centers may contain less than four servers in a 19-inch rack, and may be equipped with built-in power backup, cooling systems, and fire protection.

This report analyses the current status of the global micro data center market, outlines the key market players and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the future trends of this industry from 2018 till 2023.

The increased demand for edge computing and real-time data access in remote locations is mainly responsible for growth. Micro data facilities have multiple advantages as they are portable, consume lesser power, are cost effective, and offer better networking and connectivity. Another advantage of micro data centers is that while traditional IT facilities require over a month to be deployed, these can be installed within a week’s time.

The major players in the micro data center market across the world include the following:

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

ZellaboxDataracks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Instant Data Centers

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Segmentation:

The global micro data center market can be segmented based on type of product, application, and regional market size.

The type of micro data center depends on the rack size of the unit. Generally, there are three rack sizes:

Less than 25 U

25 U-40 U

More than 40 U

Based on application, the relevant industries are:

IT and Telecom

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Energy

The IT and telecom sector at present, occupies the major share of the micro data center market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% between 2019 to 2025. The factors responsible for this include a rise in demand for self-contained and modular units by telecom operators for increasing network connectivity. With the advent of 5G technologies, telecom companies are investing more nowadays to improve the infrastructure which is compatible with 5G connectivity.

