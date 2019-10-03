Biopharmaceutical Cmo & Cro Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Various established pharmaceutical corporations have declared to keep their biomanufacturing procedure in-house. Considerable investments are being made in the biopharmaceutical industry verticals by the leading market players with an objective to enhance their business productivity and operational efficiency. This factor has encouraged bio manufacturers to increase their emphasis on outsourcing activities. Leading market players operating in the global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market are actively focusing on advanced research and development activities and attempting for strategic development to deliver efficient services to their target clients.

The biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO markets are primarily driven by the rising interest of conventional drug manufacturers operating in the biological therapeutics industry. Currently, outsourcing has become an efficient and affordable strategy for small to medium-sized pharmaceutical organizations, as it helps eliminate the requirement for specifying expensive specialized capabilities or hiring and training new employees. The factors like reduction in R&D productivity and increased product and development costs have resulted in high pressure on pharmaceutical organizations pertaining to small profit margins and short term earnings.

This factor has created lucrative opportunities for the leading contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations to accelerate their business operations and enhance overall business productivity. Robust venture capital investments are one of the most significant factors that have generated advancement opportunities for CMOs. Venture capital funds are more credible than public equity. The increasing availability of venture funds for life science activities is anticipated to further strengthen the growth of contract manufacturing organizations. However, the emerging biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO organizations are confronting tough competition from in-house departments of biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations.



Key Players:

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

JRS Pharma (Celonic GmbH)

BIOMEVA GmbH

ProBioGen

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD

Samsung BioLogics

Patheon

CMC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

WuXi Biologics.

Market Segmentation

The global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, crucial end-user applications, leading market players, and regional markets.

Major product types-

Biologics

Biosimilars

Major End-user applications-

Contract Manufacturing

Contract Research

Contract manufacturing service segment is considered important and is expected to register considerable growth owing to the existence of a broad range of services from essential cell line development to final packaging of the product. Presently, biologics manufacturing has become more specialized, and as a result, contract manufacturing has become a crucial part of the biologics production strategies. Hence it can be concluded that biologic manufacturing organizations play a crucial part in driving the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO markets.

Regional Overview

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO markets. Numerous biopharma organizations from the United States are considering Asia Pacific countries for the research, development, production of pharmaceutical products. This is mainly due to the rising costs of R&D in their home country and the existence of affordable production capabilities and inexpensive labour in Asian countries. Also, Asia Pacific has a large availability of skilled professionals that can perform advanced-level research and attain product innovation. North American biopharmaceutical research industry is considered as a leader in pharmaceutical innovations. Germany and France are the two major countries of Europe driving the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO markets.

Industry News

In May 2019, Recipharm introduced Recipharm Inhalation Solutions that deliver pharmaceutical organizations an outsourcing service for inhalation products, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and nasal sprays. In February 2019, Jubilant Biosys worked together with Snafu in the CNS therapeutic area. The first collaboration with Sanofi started in the year 2016, to observe, analyze, and develop small molecule inhibitors for numerous targets in the metabolic disorders therapeutic sector.

