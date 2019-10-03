Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Size, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Zika virus vaccines are formulated in order to prevent and control the harmful effects and infections caused by this virus. As the Zika virus can be transmitted sexually, drug manufacturing organizations are conducting detailed research and analysis of the best organic or chemical ingredients that can be used to develop vaccines to fight such a severe issue. Numerous types of vaccines are developed in order to provide protection against the harmful effects of Zika virus. Some of the highly used vaccines include genetically engineered vaccines, mRNA vaccines, DNA based specialized vaccines, etc.

Zika virus infection is caused by a virus transmitted mainly by the Aedes category of mosquitoes, which usually bite during the day time. Symptoms for this disease are normally mild and include skin rashes, skin redness, fever, conjunctivitis, joint and muscle pain, anxiety or headaches. These symptoms generally last for two to seven days. Pregnant women suffering from Zika virus infection may face severe problems. As this infection during pregnancy can cause babies to be born with disorders like microcephaly and other congenital malformations, called congenital Zika syndrome. Not taking Zika virus vaccines may further lead to other complications of pregnancy including premature birth and miscarriage.

With the rise in the incidences of Zika virus infections, several biotechnological and pharmaceutical organizations have started to invest in this market and develop high-quality vaccines. Factors like rising awareness about the consequences of Zika virus infection, large investments by market players, and advancement in R&D and product innovation strategies, and favourable government initiatives and subsidies to develop such vaccines have resulted in the increased demand for Zika virus vaccines throughout the globe. However, people residing in rural areas are still not aware of these vaccines. Also, the organizations operating in the underdeveloped countries are unable to invest heavily in the R&D and product innovation strategies.

Market segmentation

The global Zika virus vaccination market can be analyzed on the basis of major product types, application areas, and regional markets. The major types of Zika virus vaccines studied in the report include Inactivated Vaccine, Purified Inactivated Vaccine, DNA Vaccine, etc. Crucial application areas of Zika virus vaccines include Academic and Research Institutes, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centres. The research institutes all over the world are performing a comprehensive analysis of all the Ingredients that are suitable to prevent or cure the harmful effects of Zika virus infection. Based on the regions, the global Zika virus vaccines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Overview

The factors like the continuous spread of Zika virus in North American, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and African regions and deficiency of effective and preventive medicinal solutions for the treatment are the crucial challenges confronted by the government and healthcare agencies operating in these regions. To overcome these challenges, government organizations and several advanced research institutes are attempting to motivate and support the regional pharmaceutical organizations, in terms of investments, funding, infrastructure allotment, and labour outsourcing, for the development & manufacturing high-quality Zika virus vaccines. These initiatives have resulted in a renewed interest among pharmaceutical organizations to invest and capitalize on the available growth opportunities.

Industry News

Batavia Biosciences has recently announced that it will utilize Horizon Discovery’s system for the development of a powerful Zika virus-neutralizing antibody. Batavia disclosed that it is working in partnership with VUMC and IDBiologics, on this crucial project. The organization further revealed that producing high yield antibody producer CHO lines are a highly expensive and difficult procedure. That's why this contemporary solution is considered important to the anti-Zika antibody project.

