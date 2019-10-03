Railrecipe- Defining Love for Food Through E-Catering In Train

Online E-catering provide travelers to get their favorite food in train during train journey and RailRecipe is helping them to provide fresh & healthy food for

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding opportunities in a scenario, which you have lived by, is the best way to create values for societal benefits. Facing a tragic incident of being served with stale food during train journey was something that gave birth to the whole new service platform, now known as Railrecipe We all love food and being an Indian our food is defined by special zayka and the traditional spices which are the essence of all Indian recipes. No one can deny with the fact that we all often are hungrier when we travel. But, we always had to live by the generalized food items which are sold by local vendors across the station and at times in compartments too. RailRecipe started with an aim to offer wider food choices for train travelers and to serve hygienic food in train journey as well.Railrecipe works on partnership business model and has tie-up with over 500+ restaurants across India. Every traveler who is frequently traveling or planning to travel can book food of their choice via Railrecipe website or on call at 8448440386. Food order via Railrecipe restaurant partners are delivered straight on the berth of the travelers at no extra charges. Food is served in rich and hygienic packaging.Why to Order Food Online in train Via Railrecipe?Railrecipe not only offers you wide choices in terms of food, but also ensures proper delivery of items ordered from FSSAI approved restaurant partners only. RailRecipe ensures that the food ordered adheres to quality norms of food delivery. Every traveler can order food and is offered with real time updates regarding the food ordered over their registered devices. This not only ensures proper delivery, but also keeps you updated on the order progress as well.Food Options AvailableRailrecipe diverse menu includes items from Indian Thali to Chinese, continental, Jain food, fast food options and regional specialties as well. These widest ranges of options can make your train journey easy and happening. One can order regional specialties such as Peda from Mathura, Petha from Agra etc.How to Order Food in train on the go via RailRecipeThe process to order food in train is simplified and easy:• Just Enter Your PNR/Train Number/ Station.• Choose Restaurant as per your preference.• Add food items to your menu.• Opt for cash on delivery or pre-pay via secure payment gateway.• Get On Seat Delivery.If you are looking to enjoy the love for your food even during train journey, order food online in train via e-catering services from Railrecipe and enjoy the food on the go.



