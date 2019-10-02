When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 02, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 02, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Meat/Meat Products & Poultry Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Coborn's, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chicken containing products including sandwiches, pastas, salads, spread

Company Announcement

Coborn's, Inc. is recalling select chicken salad products, which may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product recall has been initiated due to the supplier of the ready-to-eat chicken, Tip Top Poultry Inc. Rockport, GA, recalling all their chicken materials produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019.

The recalled products were distributed and sold at Coborn’s and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota; Marketplace Foods stores in Western Wisconsin. The table below includes the UPCs of products possibly affected.

Product UPC How sold Locations Where Sold Cashew Chicken Salad 207063XXXXX Per pound out of Deli Service Case All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Chicken Salad Spread 207066XXXXX Per pound out of Deli Service Case All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Spicy Chicken Salad 207198XXXXX Per pound out of Deli Service Case Coborn’s Delano, MN location ONLY – in store and online Southwest Chicken Taco Pasta 207074XXXXX Per pound out of Deli Service Case Coborn’s Delano, MN location ONLY – in store and online Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Cold 206982XXXXX Per random weight container Deli Self Service area Coborn’s Pinecone Road, Sartell, MN location ONLY – in store and online Chicken Salad Spread 733147-10489 12oz container Deli Self Service area All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Chicken Salad on Marble Rye 205118XXXXX Each Deli Self Service are All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Chicken Salad Wrap 206983XXXXX Each Deli Self Service are All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Chicken Salad Sandwich 207209XXXXX Each Deli Self Service are All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich 207275XXXXX Each Deli Self Service are All Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods locations and available through online ordering at select locations

In an abundance of caution, Coborn’s, Inc. stores (including Cash Wise, Coborn’s and Marketplace Foods) have pulled all products that may have been affected. Any current offerings are not affected. Guests who have purchased the products listed in the table attached should destroy these products or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Guests with questions may call 1-844-414-7467 between the hours of 8:00am- 8:00 pm Monday-Friday and Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 am- 6:00 pm.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Guests with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider.