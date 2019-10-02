Hoyer Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

“It has now been a year since Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered by assassins linked to the Saudi ruling regime. Saudi officials must allow for justice in Mr. Khashoggi’s murder, and the United States Congress will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to ensure that it is achieved. We will not allow President Trump to ignore this crime as he engages with Saudi Arabia. “As the world continues to demand justice for Mr. Khashoggi and his family, I join in standing firm behind the principle of freedom of the press and thanking journalists around the world for their courage in delivering the news. Without access to information, citizens in a democracy cannot make informed decisions about how to respond to challenges and build for the future. Without the accountability that a free press provides, autocrats and oligarchs are able to subvert the rule of law and repress their own people. The United States must continue to stand up for press freedom wherever it is threatened, and Americans must always reject the denigration of journalists in our own country.”