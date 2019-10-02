COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Prepared Food
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Lipari Foods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Lipari Old Tyme, Premo, Fresh Grab, Premo Signature
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Chicken Salad and Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Company Announcement
Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The affected product can be identified by:
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Lipari #
|
Pack / Size
|
Best By Date
|
UPC
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken
|272196
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466701410
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds
|656742
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466703193
|Premo
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|915530
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019
|612510002032
|Premo
|*U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|207715
|1 / 5 oz.
|09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019
|612510002032
|Fresh Grab
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|253377
|56 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/17/2019
|612510002032
|Premo Signature
|Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on Croissant
|915628
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 & 10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019
|612510090954
This recall was brought to our attention by The Suter Company whose poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry has issued a voluntary recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. Select dates of both Bulk Chicken Salad and Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad are being recalled at this time. Both recalled items were used by JLM Manufacturing to produce select dates of Wedge and Signature sandwiches, which are also being recalled at this time. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on August 25, 2019.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.