Attorney General's Office statement deemed intimidating

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - Angolan Bar Association (OAA) Wednesday in Luanda described as intimidating the statement released by the Attorney General's Office on Tuesday, accusing some lawyers of resorting to the press to discuss the way certain cases have been handled.,

Speaking to Angop, the OAA Chairman, Luís Paulo Monteiro, considered the PGR statement "a clear intimidation against lawyers and the administration of justice."

In a letter sent to OAA chairperson, Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques, and reached Angop Tuesday, Attorney General, Hélder Fernando Pitta Grós, condemned the attitude of some lawyers who, according to him, resort to printed publications, online electronic communication platforms and social media to make statement on proceedings in which they participate.

Luís Paulo Monteiro said he was "quite surprised" when he heard about the reaction of the PGR released by the press, since he had already addressed the letter to the OAA on 19 September.

In this context, he said that the organisation was preparing to respond to the PGR letter at the end of a meeting of the OAA National Council scheduled for Thursday.

He, therefore, criticized the fact the PGR statement appeared in a "generalist and abstract" manner, which neither shows the actual proceedings nor names the lawyers accused of breaching the law.

This scenario, Luis Paulo Monteiro added, sets "a field of mere speculation". According to him, the OAA has 2500 members who enjoy their freedom of expression and the exercise of the profession, provided for in the Constitution of the Republic.

As a matter of law, the OAA advises the PGR to file a criminal complaint should it finds there was a violation of any rule of the Code of Ethics and Conduct to protect the democratic state and the rule of law.

