NG911 Services Accelerates Location-Based Routing for NG9-1-1

NG911 Services - Announces Seraphim Location Services for Location-based Routing of wireless calls for NG9-1-1

NG911 Services Accelerates Location-Based Routing “because seconds to arrive matter, wireless 9-1-1 calls need better location data”

..location used for routing must be accurate enough to reduce unnecessary transfers and enable queue management for incidents. The location for dispatch must be accurate enough to find the caller...” — Don Mitchell

KENNEWICK, WA, US, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NG911 Services , experts in the value of Next Generation 9-1-1, today announces its Seraphim Location Services . “Public Safety does an amazing job serving their constituents but needs better location data for routing wireless 9-1-1 calls," says Don Mitchell co-founder NG911 Services.NG911 Services is launching its Location-Based Routing Evaluator for limited use while announcing the future availability of its cloud-based Seraphim Location Services, including Location Work-flow Manager, Designated Location Manager (patent pending), and First Responder Dashboard.Seraphim Location-based Routing Evaluator uses historical data to show1. transfers of wireless calls can decrease with better location content2. spikes in wireless calls can receive the treatment desired by a PSAP with queue management3. accelerating the transition from a legacy network provider lowers costSeraphim enables location-based routing in NG9-1-1 implementations by providing tools for Public Safety to manage location data for wireless 9-1-1 calls. This latest innovation is an essential life-saving service that improves, rather than replaces current routing methods, and accelerates an essential promise of NG9-1-1 – Location-based routing."The location used for routing must be accurate enough to reduce unnecessary transfers and enable queue management for incidents. The location for dispatch must be accurate enough to find the caller. Wireless carriers do a good job routing their 9-1-1 calls under industry limitations. Seraphim is a near-term option for Public Safety to realize the benefits of location-based routing," says Mitchell.About NG911 Services, LLPNG911 Services was established in March of 2019 by Don and Kathleen Mitchell. The company's mission is providing innovative life-saving services “because seconds to arrive matter, wireless 9-1-1 calls need better location data”. Mr. Mitchell’s career began with Xypoint’s first Wireless 9-1-1 call alongside Mike Hilbert (then Technical Services Director), at the City of Allentown 9-1-1 Center (now Lehigh County 9-1-1 Center) in Allentown, PA.Mr. Mitchell is an inventor on 33 patents (5 international). His innovation techniques developed from years of following Phil McKinney (author of Beyond the Obvious).NG911 Services is a faith-based company stewarded by Don and Kathleen who are disciples of Jesus Christ.



