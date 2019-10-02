Spiritual Intuitive Natasha Leath-Hamilton Invites You to Talk to Tash: Discovering Your Life’s Purpose Tomorrow

Natasha "Tash" Leath-Hamilton Welcomes Seekers at The Harlem Haberdashery Tomorrow Night

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual intuitive Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton invites New Yorkers who are looking for life and spiritual guidance at a special meet and greet called Talk to Tash : Discovering Your Life’s Purpose tomorrow at The Harlem Haberdashery in Manhattan from 6pm to 8pm and you can purchase tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talk-to-tash-meet-greet-tickets-71938956355?fbclid=IwAR1lPOBITDw8w6bGklvV7hJ8sfm5XtP31ehfrtwTulf221slGHgDjAeTZ8A “Having clarity is your life and will take you to high places, pretending not to know will keep you stagnant,” says Tash. “Harlem Haberdashery known as the “first family of fashion,” will host the Talk to Tash meet and greet. Come out, network, and receive intuitive insight about what’s next in your life.”This is the premiere of the Talk to Tash meet and greet and will continue monthly, on the first Thursday of every month moving forward.Specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres and will be served as well as a raffle to have a full session with Tash.For more information on Talk to Tash go to www.talktotash.com and you may follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TalktoTash/ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/talktotash922/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TTash922 About Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton: Natasha Leath-Hamilton is an intuitive guru. Her innate ability to understand people and see what lies beyond the surface, is widely considered a gift.Sitting with Natasha for a “Talk To Tash” is a life changing moment where she has an open and honest conversation of what is working and not working in your life. It is her quest to help people uncover their truths by better understanding their past, present, and the possibilities of their future. Natasha believes that, too often, we hold ourselves back from reaching our full potential ..... allowing situations to block our paths without being aware of how we are hurting ourselves.Natasha believes that she can make the world a better place, one person at a time.



