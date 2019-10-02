Latest News: Kluge Center Welcomes New Scholars

The John W. Kluge Center has announced the arrival of several scholars-in-residence at the Library of Congress.

Andrea Campbell holds the Kluge Chair in American Law and Governance. Campbell is the Arthur and Ruth Sloan professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She works on American politics, political behavior, public opinion and political equality, particularly their intersection with social welfare policy, health policy and tax policy. She is the author of “Trapped in America’s Safety Net: One Family’s Struggle” (2014) and “How Policies Make Citizens: Senior Citizen Activism and the American Welfare State” (2003). At the Kluge Center, she is working on a book project titled “How Americans Think About Taxes.”

Carl Elliott holds the Cary and Ann Maguire Chair in Ethics and American History. Elliott is professor in the Center for Bioethics and the Department of Pediatrics and an affiliate faculty member in the Department of Philosophy and the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Minnesota. At the Kluge Center, he is working on a project titled “Lonesome Whistle: Exposing Wrongdoing in Medical Research,” which examines the ethics and motivations behind whistleblowing in medical research. He is the author of “White Coat, Black Hat: Adventures on the Dark Side of Medicine” (2010) and “Better than Well: American Medicine Meets the American Dream” (2003).

Jesse J. Holland is a Distinguished Visiting Scholar. Holland is an award-winning journalist and novelist and the author of the first novel featuring comics’ most popular black superhero, “Black Panther: Who is the Black Panther?” At the Kluge Center, Holland is working on his book project, “Sanctuary: The Story of Freedman’s Village,” about the town of freed African Americans that was located where Arlington National Cemetery sits today. Holland is the author of “Black Men Built the Capitol: Discovering African American History In and Around Washington, D.C.” (2007) and “The Invisibles: The Untold Story of African American Slaves in the White House” (2017).

Simon Martin holds the Jay I. Kislak Chair for the Study of the History and Cultures of the Early Americas. Martin is an anthropologist and specialist in Maya hieroglyphic writing at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is also associate curator and keeper at the Penn Museum. A leading scholar of Maya politics of the Classic Period (150-900 CE), Martin will work at Kluge on a project exploring “articulations of power” among the Classic Maya. Martin has published extensively, including two co-authored books, “Chronicle of the Maya Kings and Queens” (2004) and “Courtly Art of the Ancient Maya” (2004).

Susan Schneider will hold the Baruch S. Blumberg NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology, Exploration and Scientific Innovation. Schneider is associate professor of philosophy and cognitive science, as well as the director of the AI, Mind and Society Group at the University of Connecticut. Schneider writes about the nature of the self and mind, especially from the vantage point of issues in philosophy, artificial intelligence and astrobiology. Her book “Artificial You: AI and the Future of Your Mind” will be published in October.

Constanze Stelzenmüller will hold the Henry A. Kissinger Chair in Foreign Policy and International Relations. Stelzenmüller is an expert on German, European, and trans-Atlantic foreign and security policy and strategy. Most recently, she was a Robert Bosch senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and previously she was a senior trans-Atlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund of the United States. At the Kluge Center, she will work on a book project titled “The Dilemma of German Power,” examining Germany’s role in a changing world of competition among the great powers.

Jennifer Victor is a Distinguished Visiting Scholar. Victor is associate professor of political science at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. She studies the U.S. Congress, legislative organization and behavior, political parties, campaign finance, organized interest groups and lobbying. She is the lead co-editor of the “Oxford Handbook of Political Networks” (2017) and co-author of “Bridging the Information Gap: Legislative Member Organizations in the United States and the European Union” (2013). Victor is working on a book project titled “The Sources of Congressional Cooperation.”

The Kluge Center’s mission, as established in 2000, is to reinvigorate the interconnection between thought and action, bridging the gap between scholarship and policymaking. To that end, the Center brings some of the world’s great thinkers to the Library to make use of the Library collections and engage in conversations addressing the challenges facing democracies in the 21st century.

