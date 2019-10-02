Cable Matters introduces Triple-Monitor MST Hub Featuring DisplayPort™ 1.4 Technology

Cable Matters Cable Matters DisplayPort 1.4 MST Hub with Mini DisplayPort Input Cable Matters DisplayPort 1.4 MST Hub Supporting Triple 4K Displays

Cable Matters®, a leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced two DisplayPort 1.4 MST Hubs with input of Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C, respectively.

The Cable Matters DisplayPort MST Hubs offer convenient choices for computer users. Cable Matters strives to offer a wide-range of video products to serve the home, office and gaming community.” — Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters Inc.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southborough, Massachusetts, October 2, 2019, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced new additions to their line of custom-designed video products. The Cable Matters 3-Port Mini DisplayPort MST Multi-Monitor Hub and the Cable Matters 3-Port USB-C™ MST Multi-Monitor Hub add up to three displays to a laptop, tablet, or desktop computers with Mini DisplayPort or USB-C.Drive Multiple Displays over DisplayPortStream independent video displays from a Mini DisplayPort or USB-C port that support the DisplayPort 1.2 or 1.4 standard. Multi-Stream Transport (MST) is supported over DisplayPort 1.2 and 1.4 protocols and allows for connecting multiple monitors from a computer with Windows, Linux, or Chrome OS. Computers supporting DisplayPort 1.2 can have a maximum of three 1080p monitors while DisplayPort 1.4 bandwidth allows for a single 8K, dual 4K 60Hz, or triple 4K 30Hz displays.Expand Your Workspace to the Max over USB-C with added PowerIncrease your multi-tasking productivity with a different application on three separate displays from a computer with Windows, Linux or Chrome OS. An integrated USB-C port on the hub offers 100-watt pass-through charging to charge a laptop while in use. The optional power port on the hub also boosts the signal for low powered Mini DisplayPort.Built for when Detail MattersDisplayPort 1.4’s 32.4 Gbps bandwidth also packs support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), providing 10 bit color depth and dynamic color mapping. The newest 8K HDR monitors offer extreme detail for graphic designers, photographers, and producers.Desktop Mounting OptionA small magnet in the body of both MST Video Hubs offers a convenient mounting option on the side of a computer tower or other metal surface. A 12 inch cable tail prevents strain on your computer’s USB-C port or Mini DisplayPort. Reduce clutter on your desktop for a tidy workstation.Performance Video for All“The Cable Matters MST Multi-Monitor Hubs offer convenient choices for computer users. Cable Matters strives to offer a wide-range of video products to serve the home, office and gaming community.” - Jeff Jiang, President of Cable MattersCONNECT MORE with Cable MattersShop for these MST Video Hubs at: Cable Matters Triple 4K Mini DisplayPort MST Hub (Available Now) Cable Matters Triple 4K USB-C DisplayPort MST Hub (Release on Nov 1 2019)About Cable MattersCable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.Cable Mattersis a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



