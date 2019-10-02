Online Tool "My Brand New Logo" Automatically Designs Your Visual Brand Identity

Based on your company name and slogan, My Brand New Logo automatically generates endless options for your new visual brand identity.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Brand New Logo is a new online logo maker that automatically designs professional logos without requiring any design skills.Most starting entrepreneurs have a hard time getting their visual brand right. It takes too much time, is expensive and you can't adjust the result. My Brand New Logo changes all that by completely automating the process of designing the visual brand of your company.My Brand New Logo has managed to capture the way a professional design studio works into its own innovative algorithms. These make sure the created logos follow the latest trends, like geometric patterns, modern shapes, and custom color gradients. All of its generated logos are completely unique and can optionally be manually adjusted in various ways.Thanks to the complete automatization of the process, My Brand New Logo can keep its logos affordable. It offers three logo packages, of which the typical "Professional Package" costs €50,- and includes multiple logo variations. This logo package will give you all the digital assets you need to make your own business cards, social media pages, and company website.My Brand New Logo is based in Amsterdam and is created by Wimer Hazenberg. He co-owns a design studio and designed the color scheme "Monokai", which is used by developers throughout the world. His mission is to provide starting entrepreneurs, freelancers and side-hustlers with professional and affordable logo designs.



