Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation to Hold Casino Night

Logo for EEACS Allentown Charter School

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 25, the Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation will hold a casino night event. The event will support student activities at the Allentown charter school. It will be held in the foundation’s auditorium at 555 Union Boulevard from 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm.

Tickets cost $100 and include dinner, a free drink voucher, and $50 in poker chips.

“This is the first time our foundation is holding this event,” says Stephen Flavell, founder and COO of the Lehigh Valley charter school. “We anticipate a big turn out and an exciting night of games, prizes, and maybe even a few jackpots.”

Executive Education Academy Charter School is a nonprofit charter school in Allentown, PA. Founded in 2014, the school offers a unique corporate curriculum for students in grades K through 12.

“We are so thankful for the community’s support,” adds Flavell. “They’re changing students’ lives.”

To learn more about casino night, contact the school by calling (610) 841-7044. To learn more about EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.



About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown

