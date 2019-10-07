Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation to Hold Casino Night

Executive Education Charter School Foundation will be holding a casino night event

The event will benefit the Allentown charter school and its student activities.

We anticipate a big turn out and an exciting night of games, prizes, and maybe even a few jackpots.” — Stephen Flavell, Founder & COO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, October 25, the Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation will hold a casino night event. The event will support student activities at the Allentown charter school . It will be held in the foundation’s auditorium at 555 Union Boulevard from 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm.Tickets cost $100 and include dinner, a free drink voucher, and $50 in poker chips.“This is the first time our foundation is holding this event,” says Stephen Flavell, founder and COO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “We anticipate a big turn out and an exciting night of games, prizes, and maybe even a few jackpots.”Executive Education Academy Charter School is a nonprofit charter school in Allentown , PA. Founded in 2014, the school offers a unique corporate curriculum for students in grades K through 12.“We are so thankful for the community’s support,” adds Flavell. “They’re changing students’ lives.”To learn more about casino night, contact the school by calling (610) 841-7044. To learn more about EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

