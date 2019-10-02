Current Press releases

Special edition for anniversary: Porsche Panamera 10 Years Edition Additional equipment and exclusive highlights for saloon and Sport Turismo

Stuttgart . Porsche is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Panamera line with a special edition. The new Panamera 10 Years Edition features particularly extensive standard equipment in the areas of comfort and the chassis, and has also been enhanced with exclusive design highlights. For example, the new 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss White Gold Metallic and the “ Panamera 10 ” logo on the front doors, also in White Gold Metallic, are exclusive to the special-edition models. The anniversary logo can also be found in the interior on the front passenger trim panel and on the door entry guards. The interior is designed in black partial leather. Decorative stitching in White Gold creates a particularly high-quality impression. The new anniversary edition is available in Germany for the Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid models and for the Sport Turismo derivatives equipped with the same engines.

Many additional extras as standard The Panamera 10 Years Edition models come ex works with a host of additional comfort and safety features: the LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keeping Assist with traffic sign recognition and Park Assist including reversing camera are part of the extended standard equipment, as are the panoramic roof system, privacy glass, the heated 14-way comfort seats with Porsche crest on the head restraints, the soft-close doors, digital radio and the BOSE® Surround Sound system.

With the standard adaptive three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus, the Panamera 10 models are also ideally equipped for outstanding driving dynamics. The hybrid models of the Panamera 10 Years Edition come with an on-board charger with a charging capacity of 7.2 kW instead of the otherwise standard 3.6 kW.

The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition with 2.9-litre biturbo engine and 243 kW (330 PS) can already be ordered and is priced from 114,532 euros including VAT in Germany. The Sport Turismo with the same engine is available from 116,912 euros. The anniversary edition of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is priced from 127,860 euros, and prices for the Sport Turismo start at 130,121 euros. The 2.9-litre biturbo engine and the powerful electric motor with 100 kW (136 PS) combine to deliver a system power of 340 kW (462 PS).

Sports car, luxury saloon, hybrid pioneer: the history of the Panamera Like no other car in the luxury car class, the Panamera has combined the performance one would expect from a sports car with the luxury and versatility of a touring saloon since 2009. In addition, the Panamera has decisively shaped the brand over the course of the last ten years as a technology platform for innovations that were later also transferred to other Porsche models. The current, second model generation is manufactured entirely in the Porsche plant in Leipzig, and comes in three different body variants. Over 250,000 units have been delivered so far.

A Porsche for four – over the course of the company’s more than 70-year history, Porsche engineers kept coming back to this idea. However, prototypes such as the Type 530 based on the 356, lengthened variants of the 928 or the four-door coupé Type 989 did not make it into series production. At the start of the new century, the decision was taken to develop a four-door hatchback saloon. The specifications included outstanding driving dynamics, generous space conditions and a quintessentially Porsche appearance. The first Panamera – with the internal designation G1 – made its public debut on 19 April 2009 on the 94th floor of the World Financial Center in Shanghai, and set standards in its class thanks to the wide spread between sportiness and comfort. And it was packed with innovations: for the first time, a luxury-class production model was offered with a dual-clutch transmission and start-stop system. The flagship model Panamera Turbo also introduced air suspension with additionally switchable air volume, as well as an adjustable, multi-dimensionally extendable rear spoiler. The Gran Turismo also paved the way for all other Porsche model lines with its new display and operating concept.

In 2011, the Panamera set the stage for a new age of electromobility: as the first parallel full hybrid in the luxury class, the Panamera S Hybrid was the most economical Porsche to date despite a power output of 380 PS. Two years later, the Panamera S E-Hybrid once again led the way in the segment as the world’s first plug-in hybrid. The model range continued to grow quickly, and the Panamera was extremely important for Porsche : the Gran Turismo – with an output of up to 570 PS and also available with a lengthened wheelbase from 2013 – established the brand in a new market segment.

All new: the second model generation from 2016 onwards The development of the second Panamera generation (G2) followed several paths: alongside the saloon, which celebrated its world premiere in Berlin on 28 June 2016, and the long version, a third variant was developed on the joint platform: the Sport Turismo . As from 2017, its avant-garde design and body concept brought more versatility to the luxury class. The G2 is even sportier and more elegant, but with the same generous space. The attractive exterior once again houses a host of innovations, including a digitised display and operating concept. Thanks to chassis systems like the three-chamber air suspension, rear-axle steering and the PDCC Sport electromechanical roll stabilisation system, the Panamera is equally at home both on the streets and on the track. The power range of the petrol engines extends from 330 to 550 PS. In addition, Porsche fully embraced electric performance with the second Panamera generation: the boost strategy adopted from the 918 Spyder allows sports car-like performance in combination with high efficiency. The top model is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a system power of 680 PS.

The consumption and CO 2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC test.

Panamera 4 10 Years Edition : Fuel consumption combined 8.4 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 194 – 192 g/km 2) Panamera 4 Sport Turismo 10 Years Edition : Fuel consumption combined 8.8 – 8.7 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 201 – 200 g/km 2) Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition : Fuel consumption combined 2.7 – 2.6 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 62 – 60 g/km; electricity consumption (combined) 16.1 – 16.0 kWh/100 km 2) Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 10 Years Edition : Fuel consumption combined 2.9 – 2.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 66 – 64 g/km; electricity consumption (combined) 16.2 – 16.1 kWh/100 km 2) Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid : Fuel consumption combined 3.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 74 g/km; electricity consumption (combined) 16.0 kWh/100 km

