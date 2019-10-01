Georgia : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

October 1, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

An external sector statistics (ESS) technical assistance (TA) mission visited the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) in Tbilisi, Georgia, during May 6–10, 2019. It was undertaken at the request of Geostat and was a follow up to the TA mission conducted in November 2016. The main objectives of the mission were to assess the Geostat’s progress in the area of external sector statistics (ESS) and provide further recommendations on improving the data collection and compilation for producing the financial account components, including direct investment statistics, in an integrated format. Additionally, the mission worked closely with the National Bank of Georgia (NBG)—the institution in charge of compilation of balance of payments, international investment position (IIP), and external debt statistics—on issues related to reconciliation between the data provided by the Geostat with compiled ESS datasets.