World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Announces Sing for Hope as Official Cultural Partner

Partnership Marks Increasing Recognition of the Arts as a Tool for Peace-Building

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates has announced Sing for Hope as its official cultural partner for Summit activities.The President of the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Ekaterina Zagladina, remarked, “I believe that the collaboration between the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and Sing for Hope will bring mutual benefits to both organizations and will enrich the cultural program of the Summits in the coming years.”Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora responded, “We are honored to partner with the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to amplify our shared impact. We believe that the arts play a key role in local and global peace-building. Creativity is a universal language, one that speaks to our shared humanity, and integrated creative moments allow us to come together to clearly envision, and then actively create, a more peaceful world.”The Permanent Secretariat officially announced the partnership last week at the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. Internationally recognized as the most important annual event in the field of peacemaking, the Summit is produced in different locations across the globe, with this year’s Summit in Merida, Mexico attended by a record 30 assembled Nobel Peace Laureates and Laureate Organizations. Also in attendance were high-profile leaders, including Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, as well as organizations, academics, and youth delegates from around the globe.Future World Summits will continue to feature dynamic Sing for Hope performances that illuminate the far-ranging work of the assembled Laureates and their nations, as well as specially curated culture panels, creative workshops, and a range of dynamic youth arts initiatives.For more information, visit www.nobelpeacesummit.com and www.singforhope.org About The World Summit of Nobel Peace LaureatesThe World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates is internationally recognized as the most important annual event in the field of peacemaking, attracting Nobel Peace Laureates, high-profile leaders, organizations, students, and professors from around the globe since 1999. Over the last fourteen years, the World Summits of Nobel Peace Laureates have been honoured with participation from numerous Nobel Peace Laureate individuals and organizations, including: President Mikhail Gorbachev, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, President Shimon Peres, President Lech Walesa, President Jimmy Carter, President José Ramos-Horta, Dr. Shirin Ebadi, Lord David Trimble, Professor John Hume, President Kim Dae Yung, and other recognized leaders.About Sing for HopeSing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Through dynamic education, healthcare, and global initiatives, Sing for Hope activates creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and transit hubs for millions of people worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces hundreds of artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos that activate public space to galvanize individuals, bind communities, brighten urban landscapes, and foster social cohesion. We champion art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.



