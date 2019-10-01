LeadingAge New York's Ignite Leadership Academy Graduates one of Wartburg's Directors

Jamilah Greenidge

MT. VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg’s Director of Admissions Completes LeadingAge New York’s Ignite Leadership AcademyMount Vernon, N.Y. (August 28, 2019) – Jamilah Greenidge, Wartburg’s Director of Admissions for their rehabilitation center and nursing home, has successfully completed LeadingAge New York’s Ignite Leadership Academy. The graduation was held at LeadingAge New York’s annual meeting in Saratoga.“The Leadership Academy helped me to look within myself to figure out what my core values are and what is really important to me,” said Jamilah. “The fellows in my class, our coaches, and all of the leaders that I’ve met through the Academy are the most amazing and passionate people. Networking with them, learning about what they’re doing differently and bouncing ideas off of one another has helped me, and will continue to help me, as a leader.”Wartburg believes in providing the training and opportunities for upward mobility for their employees. Jamilah has been a member of the Wartburg family for more than 20 years, first as a receptionist then a lead receptionist after which she moved upward as a resident services coordinator. She began in the Admissions Department as a supervisor and then, taking on more responsibilities, is the current Director of Admissions. As a frontline ambassador for Wartburg’s incoming patients and residents, Jamilah is dedicated to making everyone feel like family, including our employees, which is why she chose employee engagement as her “Action Learning Project.” Utilizing what she learned at the academy, Jamilah was required to conceptualize a project which forwards an improvement or innovation to their organization while honing leadership skills for fostering organizational innovation and learning. Jamilah’s project specifically addresses how to sustain a collaborative work environment, employee appreciation events, town hall meetings with the president and a newsletter highlighting what is happening at Wartburg to keep employees informed.“My facility can be an example of how to successfully engage employees,” said Jamilah. It is all about creating a work friendly environment whereby both the employee and the organization can benefit in a profound way.”Wartburg has a long history of Ignite Leadership Academy graduates, both at the state and national levels. Graduates include Dr. David J. Gentner, President and CEO, Paula Ress, Vice President and Nursing Home Administrator, Gregory Poole-Dayan, Chief Operating Officer, Robert Dorcy, Director of Rehabilitation and Angela Ciminello, Vice President of Development and Marketing.“As a longstanding member of LeadingAge and a graduate of the Leadership Academy, I understand the benefits of this program, said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO. “Jamilah is a valued member of this organization, she continues to foster relationships and provide exemplary service to residents and families and I look forward to her Action Learning Project work.”The Ignite Leadership Academy is a professional development program designed to facilitate the development and growth of transformational senior living leaders. This three month intensive program takes place throughout the state with three day trainings on becoming a more authentic leader by creating their own unique leadership legacy, understanding what it means to be a visionary leader who embraces culture change and innovation, learning how to adopt the practices required for networking and partnership building within and outside the organization and managing energy levels for high performance and model behaviors that enhance personal credibility.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny About LeadingAge New YorkFounded in 1961, LeadingAge New York, formerly the New York Association of Homes & Services for the Aging (NYAHSA), represents not-for-profit, mission-driven and public continuing care providers, including nursing homes, senior housing, adult care facilities, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living and community service providers. Leading Age New York's more than 600 members employ 150,000 professionals serving more than 500,000 New Yorkers annually.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.