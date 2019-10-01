Students for Fair Admissions to Appeal District Court Opinion in Harvard Admissions Lawsuit

SFFA Disappointed But Will Appeal

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Arlington, VA) Today, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that Harvard’s admissions policies do not discriminate against Asian-American applicants.Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in this litigation, filed a lawsuit challenging Harvard’s policy in 2014. A three-week trial was held in Boston Federal Court in the fall of 2018. Final arguments were made on February 13, 2019.Edward Blum, the president of SFFA, said, “Students for Fair Admissions is disappointed that the court has upheld Harvard’s discriminatory admissions policies. We believe that the documents, emails, data analysis and depositions SFFA presented at trial compellingly revealed Harvard’s systematic discrimination against Asian-American applicants.”Blum added, “SFFA will appeal this decision to the First Court of Appeals and, if necessary, to the U.S Supreme Court.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.