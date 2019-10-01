23rd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference Slated for November

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 23rd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) will be held this year in Orlando, FL and will convene November 4-6, 2019 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.HCIC is the premier conference for healthcare marketing, IT, web, data analytics, business development, public relations and communication leaders who are responsible for their organization's public-facing websites, intranets, portals, social channels, mobile strategy and CRM strategies. This conference provides an opportunity to analyze “best practices” on a range of issues and brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn.The 2019 conference will feature:• Five Pre-Conference sessions that will be deep dives into data, websites, content strategies for new technologies and the “greying” healthcare crisis• Eight educational tracks with a total of 72 concurrent sessions on topics such as Consumer Engagement; Digital Strategic Planning; Tools and Advanced Technologies; Digital Marketing and Advertising; Social Media and Mobile; Data Management, CRM and Analytics; and Content, Design and Usability• Enhanced emphasis on digital marketing, marketing automation, artificial intelligence, personalization, multi-channel marketing, omni-channel communications and more• An Exhibit Hall with 100+ exhibitors, including many exhibiting for the first time• The induction of the 2019 Class of the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame• The announcement of the recipient of the 2019 John A. Eudes Award of Vision and Excellence• The presentation of the 2019 eHealthcare Awards at the closing Wednesday luncheon• Opportunities to both learn and relax.The organizing body for the Annual Healthcare Internet Conference is Greystone.Net There is still plenty of time to register to attend this year’s HCIC. Register online at https://www.hcic.net/registration/register-to-attend About Greystone.Net:In addition to hosting the annual Healthcare Internet Conference, Greystone.Net helps healthcare organizations develop web strategies that drive growth to its digital presence. Our services include digital consulting and planning service aimed to improve web performance, an online survey tool that captures user experiences and brand opinions, and a host of professional development opportunities that provide best practices and case studies from peers and colleagues in the industry.



