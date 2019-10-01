There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,667 in the last 365 days.

Coming Soon: World Economic Outlook Analytical Chapters, October 2019

COMING SOON World Economic Outlook, October 2019 Analytical Chapters

Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:00am ET Washington, DC

Chapter 2: Closer Together or Further Apart? Within-Country Regional Disparities and Adjustment in Advanced Economies

Chapter 3: Reigniting Growth in Low-Income and Emerging Market Economies: What Role Can Structural Reforms Play?

 

** Access the CHAPTER and watch a live INTERVIEW WITH THE AUTHORS here **

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.