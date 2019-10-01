Simwood completes two acquisitions, including best-of-breed hosted PBX platform

Simwood Group PLC has made the announcement of two acquisitions, bringing it a wholly owned scalable multi-branded hosted PBX platform.

BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative wholesale carrier Simwood Group PLC has made the surprise announcement of two acquisitions, bringing it a retail brand, a channel brand, and most significantly a wholly owned scalable multi-branded hosted PBX platform.It has acquired the entire share capital of Sipcentric Limited and Birchills Telecom Limited. Sipcentric, a long-standing Simwood partner, provides white-label platform-as-a-service hosted PBX to channel partners. Birchills Telecom is a veteran reseller serving the SME community.Commenting on the deal, Simwood Founder and CEO Simon Woodhead said, “Sipcentric has sailed under the radar somewhat and built, without any doubt in my mind, the best architected, most user-friendly and modern platform in the market. They’ve done an amazing job, but few know about it, yet.”Sipcentric Founder and CEO, and Birchills CEO Charles Chance said: “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sipcentric. We’ve spent 9 years building our platform and team without any significant investment. We’ve seen the market evolve considerably in that time, yet our commitment to innovation and delivering a first-class service has enabled us to continue to drive forward. As part of the Simwood Group we’ll not only be able to deliver more value to customers faster, with their technical and commercial expertise we’ll also be able to extend our reach and truly help shape the future of the industry for the better. I’m really excited to see what we’ve built so far reach its full potential.”Simwood has been around since 1996 and has a long-earned reputation for technical innovation and a pioneering approach to wholesale telecommunications. Its network spans two continents, in 13 data-centres with 5 Availability Zones. Simwood services over 200 wholesale customers in more than 52 countries, most significantly the UK home-market and the USA where it has been a licensed carrier since 2018.Charles Chance will remain CEO of Sipcentric and it will remain in its Birmingham home, whilst Simwood will divert sales and marketing resources into a disruptive offer through Sipcentric.



