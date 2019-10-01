ControlScan Adds P2PE, PIN Assessment Services to Security Consulting Portfolio

New Point-to-Point Encryption Assessor and Qualified PIN Assessor certifications enable ControlScan to expand its services for PCI compliance assistance and validation

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2019 -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, has attained two new Payment Card Industry (PCI) certifications: QSA(P2PE) and QPA. The company is leveraging these achievements to expand its portfolio of security consulting services that help businesses comply, validate and maintain their compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard (DSS).



A longtime PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Company, ControlScan has seen growing customer demand as point-to-point encryption (P2PE) technologies have begun to take hold in the marketplace. With its QSA(P2PE) designation , ControlScan will now validate P2PE solutions and components for listing on the PCI Security Standards website, as well as perform merchant scope reduction analyses and Non-listed Encryption Solution Assessments (NESAs) for customers throughout the United States.

Organizations that accept or are responsible for protecting cardholder PIN data will also benefit from the new Qualified PIN Assessor (QPA) designation ControlScan holds, which enables the company to perform security assessments against PIN environments, regardless of the customer’s location. ControlScan QPA security assessments cover international EMV or PIN/debit at a merchant or service provider, as well as PIN/debit for financial institutions or service providers that interact with them.

“ControlScan is one of only 40 organizations in the world that can perform QPA assessments, and one of 41 qualified to assess for P2PE compliance,” said Sam Pfanstiel, Director of Security Consulting Services, ControlScan. “Many of our customers require services related to both of these programs, so we can now offer consolidated auditing and consulting that meets their PCI and security needs in a cost-effective manner.”

The new ControlScan security consulting services are part of the company’s Payment Technology Consulting (PTC) offerings, drawing on the team’s unique knowledge and skill sets to provide advisory and assessment services for payment platforms and solutions, as well as identify the impacts of third-party offerings on merchant payment environments.



For more information about ControlScan and its range of security consulting services, please visit ControlScan.com .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

