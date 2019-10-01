PUNE, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Automotive Metal Die Casting Industry Historic Market,Key Players,Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2023

Automotive Metal Die Casting Industry 2019

Description:-

Die casting is a process by which molten metal is introduced into a casting mould under high pressure to manufacture complex metal parts of varying geometrical shapes, used in the automobile industry. Various metals such as aluminium, zinc and magnesium are used to manufacture these components.

This report analyses the current status of the global automotive metal die casting market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the future trends of this industry till 2023, using 2013 -2017 as the historical base.

Key Players Included

The key players operating in the global automotive metal die casting market are Dynacast (US), Endurance Technologies Limited (India), Nemak (Mexico), Rockman Industries Ltd (India), Sandhar (India), GF Casting Solutions AG (Switzerland), Buhler AG (Switzerland), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Shiloh Industries, Inc (US), Martinrea International, Inc (Canada), Tadir-Gan Group (Israel), Gibbs (US), PHB Corp. (US), and Eco die casting Co., Ltd (China), and Minda Corporation Limited (India), among others.

The global automotive metal die casting market is expected to reach USD 46,167.5 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%.

The main factors behind this market growth include strict EPA regulations to check CO2 emissions and a rising demand for lightweight metals to lessen the overall weight of automobiles. Besides this, the rapid growth of the electric vehicles market is expected to further fuel the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

The global automotive metal die casting market can be segmented according to metal, type of process, application, and geographical region.

By metal, the market has been classified into aluminium, zinc, magnesium, and others. Aluminium is the most widely preferred metal used in the die-casting process, and it is expected that aluminium will hog the market share in terms of value and reach USD 31 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of more than 8%. It is also predicted that zinc will witness the fastest rate growth with a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of process type, this market has can be split into gravity die casting, high-pressure die casting, low-pressure die casting, and others. Of these, the high pressure die casting segment was the market leader globally in 2017, and is expected to witness further growth, approximately reaching USD 24 billion by the end of 2023.

Based on application, this market has been split into structural components, engine parts, transmission components, and others. It was observed that the structural components segment occupied a market share of over 40% in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 19 billion by the end of 2023.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the metal die casting market across the world. The Asia-Pacific region was the market leader in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in China, India, and Thailand, and the shift of production facilities by leading automobile manufacturers mainly to China and India. On the other hand, North America is estimated to reach USD 7,030 million by the end of 2023, while the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 8% by the end of 2023.

Industry News:

According to industry news as of January 2019, Italy-based Endurance Overseas S.r.L. acquired Fonpresmetal Gap SpA, an aluminium die casting enterprise in Italy.

