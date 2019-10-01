Outdoor Sealants Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Global Outdoor Sealants Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global outdoor sealants market is going to register high compound annual growth rate between the year 2018 and 2025. Rising demand for outdoor sealants in the automobile and construction sectors to set the pace of growth.

A sealant is a material which is primarily used to prevent the flow of liquids inside the surface or joints by forming a mechanical fastener. It is sometimes interchangeable with caulking in construction and also serves different objectives such as blocking the transmission of dust, sound, and heat. There several types of sealants available to serve various industrial requirements— Acoustic sealants are used for soundproofing, silicone sealants to prevent UV fading and temperature resistance, while adhesive sealants are perfect for forging a solid bond between two surfaces.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report : Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, ITW Performance Polymers, Sika, Mapei, RPM, DowDuPont

Growth drivers and challenges

High demand for different varieties of sealants for the buildings, assembly, automobiles, and packaging industries, together with their swiftly expanding range of implementation, are the crucial variables that stimulate development, thus propelling the Global Outdoor Sealants Market towards growth.

Due to their fast sealing capabilities and greater binding strength on substrates, sealants will be catering to the enormous applications in the construction industry in the near future. Waterproofing sealants are mainly used for outdoor applications such as terraces, balconies and other parts of buildings.

As a consequence of strict environmental regulations, the market has seen a substantial increase in R&D expenditure with many corporations concentrating on creating bio-based solutions. The leading bio-based adhesives and sealants are soy-based polyols, vegetable oil-based polyamides, polyisoprenes, and epoxies. Their manufacturing costs, however, are significantly higher than the standard sealants, which could pose challenge to the market growth.



Global Outdoor Sealants Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on the type, the Global Outdoor Sealants Market is fragmented into Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Reactive, and Hot-melt sealants.

Due to the eco-friendly product formulation, the water-borne sealants segment recorded the largest market share in 2017. Moreover, the zero-emissions of these products from Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) is a prominent factor which is envisioned to drive the market during the forecast period as well.

While based on application, the Global Outdoor Sealants Market is divided into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Paper & Packaging, and others.

Global Outdoor Sealants Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Global Outdoor Sealants production market is fragmented into the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of the world (RoW).

On the other hand, outdoor sealants consumption market is divided into North America, US., Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany. France, Russia, Rest of Europe, Middle East & Africa, GCC countries, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Fast-paced lifestyle and increasing middle class population both are stimulating expansion in the packaging business in the Asia Pacific. It is anticipated to increase the market for sealants as the higher consumption requirement enters packaging applications such as envelopes, carton boxes, carton closures, bags, disposables, etc. to name a few.

