Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report which is added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR), the global greenhouse horticulture market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2019 and 2025. The global market size of greenhouse horticulture is expected to reach to USD 41.84 billion by 2025.

Greenhouse horticulture is basically the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so that customized growing conditions can be provided to the crops. The greenhouse is a structure that has transparent walls and roofs where crops are grown and mostly the Greenhouse structures are made from plastic or glass.

The increasing demand for healthy food which is free from all kinds of toxic and harmful foods is boosting the global greenhouse horticulture market. Moreover, the government initiatives to promote greenhouse horticulture, is one of the factors influencing people to use greenhouse horticulture for promoting crops.

The benefits offered by greenhouse horticulture are viewed in the report. However, some of the challenges or hurdles in the growth of greenhouse horticulture are also studied in the report.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been divided into Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Vegetables, Ornamentals, Fruit and Others.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries like Japan, China and India are included while in Latin American region, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. In Middle East and Africa region countries including Egypt, South Africa and Saudi Arabia are covered. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a significant share of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Faster adoption of the advanced technologies and urbanisation are some of the factors influencing the market in North America.

APAC region also emerges as an attractive market for greenhouse horticulture and it is also set to make a noticeable contribution to the global greenhouse horticulture market in terms of revenue. Shortage of space results is increasing demand of rooftop greenhouse in the APAC region which in turn will expand its market size during the forecasted time period. Decreasing size of arable land per capita and unfavourable climatic conditions are some of the factors behind the growth of greenhouse horticulture market in the APAC region. China and Japan account for the most of the market shares which is mainly due to improving economic conditions in these countries coupled with surging demand for greenhouse horticulture in the APAC. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projection period. Increasing consumer demand for the ornamental flowers and plants due to their primarily high aesthetic value is driving the market for greenhouse horticulture in the European market during the forecasted period.

