Sneaker - Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Sneaker Industry 2019

Sneakers by far are the most common type of footwear or shoes that are worn by people all over the globe. They are also called trainers or runners and are used primarily for sports and training but have evolved to become more of a daily wear accessory. Sneakers are a type of footwear that sport a flexible sole which is either made of rubber or some synthetic material. The upper part of these shoes is made of leather or synthetic materials. Sneakers broadly include athletic footwear such as basketball shoes, tennis shoes, cross trainers and other shoes worn for specific sports.

Used by all people regardless of the age group or profession and requirement, the sneaker market seems to be the most promising among the apparel industry. The report on the global sneaker market covering most of the regions of the world gives the reader a look into the product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and the market driving force. The aim of the report is to analyze the top manufacturers of sneakers, with sales, revenue, and the global prices of sneakers, based on the data from 2016 and 2017.

The analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share of each of the key players. Given the various categories and market types, market dynamics are affected by a lot of factors. Markets may be favourable for a certain type of shoes for a given time, but with the changes in the trends and ever-evolving fashion sense, this is a very dynamic market. The report has also made a study of the growth of the market based on the applications at the user end.

Market Segmentation

Given the wide range of products available in the market under the item name or the type “sneakers”, the main two categorizations possible would be children' wear and adult sneakers. The kids wear category would include the age-group 2-12. The products for the older age groups are mostly similar and may vary minorly or in sizes only. The other major factor taken into consideration while demarcating the market segmentation would be the application or the usage at the user end. Based on the needs of the user the products could be of the types - competition or professional wear, specialised for athletes who compete professionally, amateur sportswear, for intermediate or recreational players, and lifestyle products or casual wear, worn for daily purposes.

Regional Segmentation

Based on the data collected regarding the global sneakers’ market, the report analysis shows the region-wise sales, revenue, and market share for each region. The demographics and the economy of each of these countries in the regions determine the market penetration and reach. The key regions covered in this report are North America (Canada, United States, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, etc.), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria, and South Africa). Based on these statistics, the report has extrapolated the market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023.

Industry News

Foot Locker, a 45-year old sneaker retailer has invested around 100 million dollars in GOAT group, another major retail platform, GOAT Group had reportedly become the world's largest sneaker retail place exactly a year ago after they had acquired Fight Club. The heavyweights in the apparel market, Nike and Adidas have been slogging it out to have a hold on the sneaker market.

