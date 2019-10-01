Global Coating Resins Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Coating Resins Market

Coating resins are also called binders. They are organic polymer materials which hold the coating formulation together. They provide strong adhesion to a metal surface on which coating will be applied. In general, the liquid coating formulation includes different components, for example, additives, solvents, and pigments. It binds the coating system together to offer a perfect coating. Powder coating systems also have the same compositions, except for solvents.

The coating resins come with different useful properties such as corrosion resistance, hardness, stain resistance, and weather resistance. These types of coatings are widely used in marine, protective applications, furniture, and more. Some major market players are now developing bio-based coating, which can be used in different industries. With this new development, the Global Coating Resins Market is expected to grow in the coming years.

The report indicates the steady growth in today’s construction industry is fuelling market growth. As they are environment-friendly, these are widely used in architectural designs. Besides, these are also used in furniture and different wooden structure as they protect them from humid weather conditions and pests.

In the year 2018, the total value of the market was USD xx million. Looking at the increasing demand, it is estimated that that market will reach $ xx million by the end of 2026. The Compound Annual Growth Rate will be x %.

Key Players of Global Coating Resins Market =>

The prominent market players who are ruling the Global Coating Resins Market are BSAF SE, Allenx Netherland B.V., Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Evonik Industries AG, PolyntSpA, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., and more.

Market Segmentation of Coating Resins

Based on applications, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, wooden furniture, and others.

Based on type, it is split into polyurethanes, vinyl, epoxy, polyester resins, acrylic, and others.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Coating Resins

The World Coating Resins Market, based on geography, is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America and the Middle East and Africa. As per the report, the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market during the forecast period at an impressive SAGR. The reason is better economic conditions and industrial development.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Market

Important Updates

In January 2014, Arkema partnered with Jurong Chemical and established TaixingSunke Chemical Co. Ltd to boost the development of high-quality coating solution in the Asia Pacific region.

In April 2016, Arkema enhanced its powder coating resins manufacturing unit’s capacity by 35 %. The unit is located in the US’s North Kansas City.

In July 2018, Royal DSM N.V. introduced its new Coating Resins website. The website contains detailed information about the sustainability and performance of its resins.

