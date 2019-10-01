Global Yogurt Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Yogurt is a food product, that is naturally sour. The Yogurt often flavored and sweetened and is prepared through the process of homogenization and fermentation by pasteurizing milk. Yogurt is very rich in calcium and protein. The consumption of Yogurt is very high in various types of beverages, sports drinks that are rich in protein, a variety of snacks, replacement of meal, dessert, and different other forms of food. The increase in health benefit awareness of the Yogurt is an important factor of the Yogurt Market. The health benefits of Yogurt include the lower risk for type 2 diabetes and healthy digestion.

The Yogurt also helps in immune against enhanced weight, fat loss, improved immune system, prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, reduction of high blood pressure; reduce bad cholesterol, and colorectal cancer. Yogurt is a portion of healthy food to consume that can be consumed without changing the diet plan.

Market Segmentation of the Global Yogurt Market

The Global Yogurt Market is mainly categorized into,

Flavored Yogurt

These are the type of Yogurt; the flavoring of Yogurt generates that. The Flavored Yogurts are further classified into different types depending on the flavors and taste of the Yogurt.

Regular Yogurt

The Regular Yogurt is creamier, tangier, and thicker in taste. Regular Yogurt has more protein and less sugar. Regular Yogurt delivers a double amount of calcium and bone-strengthening mineral as compared to the Flavored Yogurt.

Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt

The Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt is considered to be a much healthier food than ice cream because the fat content in it is very low. 100 grams of Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt contains 21 grams of sugar, which is very less as compared to Ice Cream of the same amount.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Yogurt Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Yogurt includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players of Global Yogurt Market =>

Dannon, Yoplait, Grupo LALA, Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh, Emmi Group, Chobani Inc., Schreiber Foods, Nestle, General Mills, FAGE, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Muller, Yeo Valley, Grupo Alpura, Ben & Jerrys, and Kemps.

Industry News

Global Yogurt Market is expecting an expansion of over a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in CAGR is expected to reach a value of around USD 98.23 Billion by the end of its forecast period. The Global Yogurt Market in 2017 was valued at around USD 70.23 Billion. According to the Global Yogurt Market, the Continent of North America was said to be the largest revenue contributor of the year 2017 to the Global Yogurt Market. The Continent of North America has said to be the prominent market mover with 33% of market share. The Global Yogurt Market is estimated to achieve a growth of 3.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by its forecast period.

