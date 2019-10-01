Smart Coating Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
As per the report, global smart coating market was valued at US$1.65 billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach US$11.72 billion by the end of 2025, developing at a CAGR of about 24.50% over the forecast period. Advanced technologies in smart coatings such as self-cleaning and self-healing are being employed by the end-user industries to provide coating options to their consumers.
Application of nanotechnology-based coatings is anticipated to reduce the price of the coating solution, improve scratch or damage resistance, provides aid to anti-fogging, flame retardance and preserve colouring, hence supporting the growth of smart coating market.
Presently, a smart coating is gaining traction in commercial application segment as it is utilized for decorative as well as for protective purposes. The smart coating has numerous competitive advantages in a broad variety of applications.
Smart coatings refer to coatings formulated to impart expert functionality to the applied surfaces. Smart coatings can perfectly sense and respond to external environmental stimulants such as temperature, pressure, light, and heat, and react with a relevant response.
Nanomaterials have emerged as an efficient technique for delivering improved functionality in forming such smart coatings. There are several smart coatings used for self-healing, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, antimicrobial, and others. Researcher performed a detailed analysis of the global smart coating market. The research report offers comprehensive data about market segmentation, market drivers, and regional markets.
Due to the unique qualities of this material, it is being accepted in various application segments such as aerospace, military, hospitals, automobiles, etc. This is an important driving force that is enabling the leading manufacturers to invest in smart coating materials.
The smart coating film increases the weight of the resultant products and affects the aesthetics of the product. This factor is restricting the adoption of smart coatings in a few application segments such as apparel, consumer electronics, etc. Smart coating materials are sometimes not safe for the environment, which further obstructs the growth of smart coating market.
Market segmentation
According to the research report, global smart coating market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-
Based on the functions performed by the smart coatings, the global smart coating market can be segmented into-
Anti-Microbial
Self-Healing
Anti-Fouling
Anti-Corrosion
Anti-Icing
Based on the end-user segment, the global smart coating market can be segmented into-
Aerospace
Automotive
Construction
Military
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global smart coating market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to notice a substantial growth owing to an increased rate of infrastructure development, growing demand for consumer electronics, and rising demand in the military for coating integrated with AI and anti-corrosive properties.
North American smart coating market is anticipated to witness outstanding growth owing to rising technological advancements in the area of Nano-material, combined with modern product innovation and developments compliant with the environmental principles in the region.
Important facts
According to the research, the global Smart Coating market is anticipated to display more robust growth and become one of the most remunerative businesses by the end of 2024. The market has been witnessing constant yet optimistic development since the last decade, though as per the previously analyzed industry details, it is foreseen to report considerable revenue shares globally.
Factors such as promptly rising smart coating demand, enhanced product awareness, modern market trends, altering consumption tendencies, raw material abundance, and increasing disposable incomes are stimulating global Smart Coating market growth.
