Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Plumbing pipes are kinds of pipes used for distributing cold and hot waters at the residential and industrial places. The plumbing fittings are important components of plumbing systems installed in buildings as they are used to distribute water for drinking, washing, heating etc at the residential and industrial places as well. Increased demand to build more industrial and residential properties across the world is driving the market size of plumbing pipes & pipe fittings market.

Rapid urbanization and need to construct more residential areas is surging the market size of plumbing pipes & pipe fittings. The study also focuses on some of the factors likely to affect the market size of plumbing pipes & pipe fittings during the anticipated time period.

Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the players included in the report include Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group etc.

By type, the market has been segmented into PP-R, PP-RCT, PVC and PE.

Based on application, the market has been divided into Household and Commercial.

Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. In Middle East and Africa countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are included. APAC region is touted to be a lucrative market for pumping pipes & pipe fittings. It is projected that APAC is set to make a significant contribution to the global plumbing pipes & pipe fittings market in terms of revenue. The rapid industrialization in the countries such as Japan, India and China is partly driving the market growth in the region. Meanwhile, Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the estimated time period. In terms of revenue, North America also holds a significant share of the global plumbing pipes & pipe fittings market and any changes in the market can affect the global plumbing pipes & pipe fittings market in the future.

The report focuses on the top 5 Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings players in each region along with sales, price, revenue and their market share from 2013 to 2018.

