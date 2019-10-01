Global Titanium Market Analysis Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share, Trends and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Titanium Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The importance of titanium has been growing steadily in the last couple of years. Apart from the aerospace industry, titanium is used widely in industries such as the automotive industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, heat exchangers and metallurgy. This report focuses on Titanium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Titanium in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Titanium manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Timet

Rti

Ati

Vsmpo-Avisma

Baoji Titanium Industry

Western Metal Materials

Baosteel Special Material

Pangang Group Jiangyou Changcheng Special Steel

Yunnan Titanium Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pure Titanium

Beta Type Titanium

Segment by Application

Electronic

Chemical

Jewelry

Machinery And Equipment

Other.

