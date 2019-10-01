Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Being of industrial grade and with the latest technology and development driving the industry, the products are built to precise requirements and specialized in their functions. The industry caters to the needs and requirements of all the companies and corporations that have holdings in the oil-producing nations. With the expansion of the transport and petroleum processing network, the demand for OCTG has seen a significant rise in the market. The report studying the global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market provides resourceful information on the current market status.

Using data from the period 2013-2017 and with 2018 as the estimated year, the report gives an overview of the market capacity, the value, and volume of the goods, and also the production and consumption status. It focuses on the key players in this market with complete profiles on their present status, market shares, and future development strategies. With the rise in both onshore and offshore activities of these companies, the report gives an insight into the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market forecast and the opportunities and risks for the stakeholders.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) mainly refer to the tubes and pipes used in the oil and gas industry. They include the family of seamless rolled products which consist of drill pipes, casings, and tubings. They are made of high-grade materials and metals and are subjected to various tests and conditions based on their specific applications. These are used during the various stages of drilling an oil or gas well, as well as in the transport and processing phases. OCTG must have high corrosion resistance and durability.

The major manufacturers

Vallourec

Tenaris

TMK Group

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE

TPCO

ArcelorMittal

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Evraz

HUSTEEL

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

Jiuli

CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE

HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL

Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

CHANGBAO

WSP Holdings Limited

Market Segmentation

Another feature of this report would be the segmentation done on the market to study the significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market in each of the segments and regions. The types of OCTG based on the build consist of casings, tubings, drill pipes, and line pipes. Drill pipes are the tubes that rotate the drill tip and circulates the drilling fluid. Casing pipes line the borehole dug by the drill. Tubings are used in transporting the oil or gas from the wells and are generally longer. Line pipes are those used to transport the end products and make up the main outflow pipelines. Another major segmentation would be that based on the industry they are used in - petrochemical industry and other relevant industries.

Regional Analysis

The report aims to analyze the key regions in the global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market and the growth rates and market potential of each of these submarkets. Using SWOT analysis, the report gives a picture of the market scenario with the opportunities, risks and the factors that are affecting the local markets. Keeping in view the stakeholders, the report covers the current trends and the high growth sectors and also gives a forecast of the markets. The key contributors with major shares in the global market are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The analysis is complete with competitive developments, expansions, and new product launches in the industry.

Industry News

With the prices and demand in the American market scenario looking upscale, Evarez, a Russia based steelmaker, expects the demand and sales of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in North America to pick up in 2019 as compared to the prior quarter. The company last year enjoyed a US$1 billion revenue as it supplied the world’s 15% vanadium.

