Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment market report describes its market value in 2017 was 3,400.0 Million USD. As expected, it may reach 7,100.0 Million USD by the end of the year 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2026. The report demonstrates the rise in understanding of assistive technologies for visually impaired, technical developments, and an increase in the target patient population is probable to enhance the global market from the year 2018 to 2026.

The report on the Worldwide Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market highlights that the gush in government initiatives for promoting better abilities for improving visually impaired people's life quality is anticipated to run the assistive technologies for the visually impaired market globally. Nonetheless, severe regulatory regulations is a major aspect to restrain the worldwide market.

The Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Research Study shares that it is propelled by an increase in majority and reasons of visual impairment or blindness and rise in per expenditure of capita health care. It further illustrates that the majority of impaired vision is characterized as the number of people who get affected with any sort of disorder related to vision per 100 people at a specific time. The majority can fluctuate considerably among regions counting on available health as well as eye care services and socio-economic factors. The surge in the preponderance of eye illnesses such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, refractive error, age-related macular degeneration, and cataract is launched to enhance the number of visually impaired people globally, thus, it boosts the demand for assistive technologies.

Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

Humanware

Papenmeier

Freedom Scientific

BAUM Retec

Handy Tech

Brailletec

Eurobraille

Amedia

Perkins Solutions

Nippon Telesoft

TQM

VisionCue

2018 Global Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Industry Depth Research Report: Segmental Analysis

The Worldwide Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market shares that its market segmentation carried out on the basis of end-user, product, and key region. When it comes to product type, the worldwide market has classified into mobility devices, low vision devices, educational devices & software, and others. The report illustrates educational devices & software segmentation has categorized into Braille duplicators & writers, Braille mathematical, computers & science devices, reading machines, and others. The mobility devices segmentation has bifurcated into canes and others. Besides that, the low vision device segmentation carried out into VTS link, smart glasses, magnifying lenses, and others. The market segments have analyzed on the basis of available product categories in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market, preference for industries, and cost-effectiveness. The study highlights the market segmentation on the basis of end-user, the global assistive technologies for the visually impaired market which categorized into blind schools, personal use, federation & hospital, enterprises & social organizations, and others.

2018 Global Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Industry Depth Research Report: Regional Analysis

The Global Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Industry Report shares the regional segmentation, the worldwide assistive technologies for the visually degraded market has segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report further shares that North America accounts for 40 percent of the share of the market globally in 2017. In the U.S. region, health care expenditure was 17.6 percent of total GDP in 2011.

……Continued

