Temperature Logger Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

A temperature logger or a temperature monitor is a portable device used in the pharmaceutical, transport and storage industries to know the temperature to which a product has been exposed to. The pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumption market for temperature loggers. Therefore, the market growth for temperature loggers depends on the development of pharmaceutical industry to a great extent. The demand also increased with the development of the Chinese temperature logger industry as the Chinese enterprises offer these devices at economical rates.

There is a huge demand for temperature loggers from industries that need to measure the correct temperature and the duration of exposure when surgical instruments and other medical devices are sterilized, when food items are heated before canning, and for other applications. This report tells about the capacity, production, revenue, current market share, consumption, growth rate and more to help the key players plan their future strategies accordingly. Report analysts believe that temperature loggers are gaining popularity in different regions around the world and their demand is expected to increase by a good percentage over the forecast period.

Temperature loggers are of different types. A single-channel temperature data logger is a type that has a single channel of input. On the other hand, multiple channel temperature data logger has multiple channels of input. This type comes in handy when the system on which the temperature has to be measured has many different inputs.

The global market for temperature loggers is divided into types and applications. Based on types, the market is split into USB access type and wireless access type. Based on applications, the market is split into pharmaceutical industry, food facility management industry, transport industry, electronics industry, and storage industry. There are 18 key players that are expected to occupy about 65% of the global market. They include Rotronic, Nietzsche Enterprise, Tmi Orion, Signatrol, Testro, Omega, In-Situ, KIMO, Onset, Delta OHM, Digitron Italia and Gemini Data Loggers to name a few.

