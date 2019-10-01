Global Probiotics Market Report 2019 | Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL PROBIOTICS MARKET OVERVIEW :

The global Probiotics market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products.Europe is the dominate producer of probiotics, the production is 436.58 MT in 2016, accounting for about 48.19% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 24.53%. Leading players in probiotics industry are DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics. Chr. Hansen is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 15.99% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 61.11% share of the market in 2016.

This report studies the global market size of Probiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Probiotics in these regions.This research report categorizes the global Probiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Probiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

Market size by Product

1. Bifidobacterium

2. Lactobacillus

3. Other

Market size by End User

1. Food & Beverage

2. Drugs

3. Dietary Supplements

4. Others



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

1. To study and analyze the global Probiotics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

2. To understand the structure of Probiotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Probiotics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

3. To project the value and sales volume of Probiotics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

4. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Probiotics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Probiotics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF PROBIOTICS MARKET



1. Global Probiotics Gummies Market Report 2019

The global Probiotics Gummies market is valued at 14500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotics Gummies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.The price of Probiotic gummy differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Probiotic gummy quality from different companies.Digestive Advantage, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Renew Life, Nature’s Bounty are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Probiotic gummy and related services. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

