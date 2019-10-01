Global Distributed Control System (DCS) Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The distributed control system (DCS) is utilized to control industrial procedures and enhance their safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. A distributed control system comprises of advanced software and hardware elements. Factors like rising demand in energy and power sectors, the development of open-source distributed control system solutions, and cost effectiveness of these systems are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, improving industrial infrastructure and enhanced R&D and product innovation practises in the emerging countries and rising inclination towards cloud-based services are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in this industry.

DCS is developed to control complex operational procedures that can be geographically communicated using the advanced networked control elements that are allotted throughout the system. These characteristics, along with redundancy that is developed into the overall structure to enable high system availability and enhanced reliability, drive operators of critical industrial procedures, such as the one used in nuclear power plants, to select distributed control systems. Unlike the conventional programmable logic controller, the advanced distributed control system (DCS) use a dedicated set of configuration tools to set up control logics, database, graphics, and system security. Distributed control systems are highly scalable and can be installed as a stand-alone system or integrated system.

Market Segmentation

Distributed control system (DCS) market can be analyzed on the basis of component types, product size, crucial industry verticals, and regional markets. Based on the product size, the DCS market can be segmented into small size, medium-sized, and large size. Based on the component type, the distributed control system can be classified into hardware, software, and services.

Major industry verticals-



Power Generation

Metal & Mining

Oil and Gas

Chemical industries

Other

The international power plants are employing several automation technologies to produce electricity efficiently, wherein the application of distributed control system (DCS) in power plants facilitates the operators to monitor, analyze, and control the power generation operations precisely. DCS also provides them with a centralised management facility.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the distributed control system (DCS) markets. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a steady growth rate in the global DCS market. The growth of the region is attributed to the availability of a highly skilled and professional workers, a constantly growing number of manufacturing industries and power generation plants, and active investments by leading organizations for product innovation and advanced R&D activities. Also, the existence of prominent market players and the enhanced availability of modern infrastructures are some other factors supporting the growth of the DCS market in this region.

Important Facts

ABB, a Switzerland-based organization has launched an 800xA 6.1 DCS, an upgraded ethernet solution with a series of engineering tools and advanced high integrity controllers. This system will help organizations avoid blackouts and disturbance in operations. Meanwhile, Emerson Electric Co, designed an advanced edition of distributed control system (DCS), known as DeltaV version 14. This system claims to enable real-time communication in process plants. The system will further help in reducing operational costs, enhancing business productivity and ensuring high-level security in business operations.

