PPR Pipe Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

A PPR pipe is abbreviated as a Polypropylene Random Copolymer pipe. This pipe has been used for decades together in the distribution of hot and cold water for different purposes. There are several advantages of this pipe that makes it a favorite globally. The material is environmentally friendly and is also non-toxic. The lifespan of a PPR pipe is quite high which makes it a perfect choice for installing in residential and commercial buildings. These pipes have low thermal conductivity and the chance of leakage is very low, thanks to its welded connection points. These pipes are also widely used in chemical and fluid transportation in industries, in swimming pools, in HVAC installations and in agricultural and horticultural industries.

This report gives a detailed analysis of the industry based on its past and current growth trends. The market data between the years 2011 and 2021 is taken into consideration. Historical information is extracted and used along with present values to forecast the growth of this market in the future. The global, regional and individual company level analysis is done expertly by the report and primary and secondary sources are considered to derive at conclusions. The fact that it is very easy to install PPR pipes and that they are flexible also act as advantages for the growth of the PPR pipe market.

Market Segmentation

There are three types of PPR pipes that are discussed in this report. Type I, Type II and Type III, along with their market position, demand and supply details are a part of the reported study. Application 1, application 2 and application 3 are the basic segregations the report does based on the usage area. It further identifies commercial buildings and residential buildings are areas where the PPR pipes are most commonly used.

There are a total of 19 companies included in the key player areas. These are companies that hold major market shares in this industry and are projected to do well in the future too. Companies like AKAN International Group, Hydro-Plast, Aquatherm, and Poloplast are few names included in this key player list.

