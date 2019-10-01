Global Fintech Market Trends, Forecast 2018-2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOBAL FINTECH MARKET OVERVIEWFinancial technology (FinTech) is the latest innovation that seeks to compete in the delivery of financial services with traditional economic techniques. A significant majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers plan to partner with financial technology firms over the next 3-5 years and expect an average investment return of 20 percent on their development projects. The Digital Payments market segment has resulted in consumer transactions and involves payments for Internet-based products and services as well as mobile point-of-sale (POS) payments via smartphone apps. The total transaction value in the prediction period is anticipated to record an annual growth rate.Click here to Get Free Sample Report FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET• High usage of mobile devices and technology-based solutions• Growing investments in technology-based finance solutions from banks and firmsREGION WISE MARKET ANALYSISNorth America is the worldwide fintech market's major contributor and is anticipated to achieve USD 80.85 billion by 2023. Throughout the rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific fintech landscape, opportunities abound and investment is rushing to tap into them. Open banking and other regulatory projects are redefining financial services markets, with third-party suppliers ready to access client information from previously proprietary banks. On the other side, in terms of fintech growth, Latin America is slowly emerging as one of the prominent areas, driven mainly by projects in Mexico and Brazil.SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATIONThe overall fintech market is classified into three segments based on the type, application, and regionSegments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Type• API• AI• Blockchain• Distributed Computing• CryptographySegments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Application• Financing• Asset Management• PaymentsSegments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Region• United States• Europe• China• Japan• Southeast Asia• India• Central & South AmericaInquire for Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2W194/finTech_market FEATURED COMPANYThe study involves an overview of the leading players working in the industry. Some of the primary market dominant players are currently being researched in terms of market share.• Ant Financial• Adyen• Qudian• Xero• Sofi• Lufax• Avant• ZhongAn• KlarnaInquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Othe-2W194/fintech WHAT THE REPORT HAS TO OFFERThe study analyzes the status of worldwide FinTech, future forecasts, opportunities for development, key markets and important players. It also offers strategic profiling of main players and analyzes their growth plan and policies comprehensively.REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF FINTECH MARKETAI in Fintech Market:The report provides key statistics on the market status of the AI in Fintech manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.View full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-12B686/global-ai-in-fintech-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast Blockchain in Fintech Market:The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.View full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-22T387/global-blockchain-in-fintech-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast FinTech Investment Market:The report makes some important proposals for a new project of FinTech Investment Industry before evaluating its feasibility.View full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-7W408/global-fintech-investment-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast



