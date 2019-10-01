Global Ethanol Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast 2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOBAL ETHANOL MARKET Global Ethanol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.This study categorizes the global Ethanol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ethanol.Ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol, is a colorless liquid produced by fermenting carbohydrates found in a number of different types of grains, such as corn, wheat and sorghum, and other cellulosic matter found in plants. Most of the ethanol produced in the United States is made from corn because it contains large quantities of carbohydrates that convert into glucose more easily than most other kinds of biomass, can be handled efficiently and is in greater supply than other grains. One bushel, or 56 pounds, of corn, produces approximately 2.8 gallons of ethanol, 16.5 pounds of distiller grains and 0.6 pounds of corn oil. Outside of the Unites States, sugarcane is the primary feedstock used in ethanol production.Get more information on this report : Request Free Sample REGION WISE MARKET TRENDSThe United States ethanol industry is supported by federal and state legislation and regulation. For example, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, which was signed into law in December 2007, significantly increased the prior national RFS. Under the national RFS, the mandated use of all renewable fuels rises incrementally in succeeding years and peaks at 36.0 billion gallons by 2022.Under the national RFS, approximately 13.6 billion gallons in 2014 and 14.5 billion gallons in 2015 were required from conventional, or corn-based, ethanol. Under the national RFS, 14.4 billion gallons are required from conventional ethanol in 2016. The national RFS allows the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, to adjust the annual requirement based on certain facts.The largest ethanol producers in the United States are Archer Daniels Midland Company and Valero Energy Corporation, collectively with over 20% of the total installed ethanol production capacity in the United States.In addition, there are many mid-size producers with several plants under ownership, smaller producers with one or two plants, and several ethanol marketers that create significant competition. Overall, we believe there are over 200 ethanol production facilities in the United States with a total installed production capacity of approximately 15.6 billion gallons.We believe that approximately 90% of the ethanol produced in the United States is made in the Midwest from corn. According to the Department of Energy, or DOE, ethanol is generally blended at a rate of 10% by volume, but is also blended at a rate of up to 85% by volume for vehicles designed to operate on 85% ethanol.The EPA has increased the allowable blend of ethanol in gasoline from 10% by volume to 15% by volume for model year 2001 and newer automobiles, pending final approvals by certain state regulatory authorities. Some retailers have begun blending at higher rates in states that have approved higher blend rates.According to the DOE, total annual gasoline consumption in the United States is approximately 140 billion gallons and total annual ethanol consumption represented approximately 10% of this amount in 2014.The domestic ethanol industry has substantially reached this 10% blend ratio, and we believe the industry has significant potential for growth as the industry migrates to an up to 15% blend ratio, which would translate into an annual demand of up to 20 billion gallons of ethanol.This report researches the worldwide Ethanol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.Get more information on this report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-14159/Global_Ethanol_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025 This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Ethanol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ethanol in global market. 