Global Stain Remover Products Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

Stain remover products are available in various forms such as liquids, powders, bars, sprays, wipes, foams, gels, and packs. These products usually contain bleaches, surfactants, fragrances, and colouring agents depending upon the type. The common stain types are mud, milk, soil, barbeque sauces, red wines, beetroot, coffee, coke, blood, honey, mayonnaise, baby food, honey, oil, and tomato sauce. The global stain remover products market size is expected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Key drivers behind the market growth are rising awareness of eco-friendly stain remover products; increasing demand from developing countries; innovation in product offerings with green laundry concept where more biodegradable components will be used in the product - some of the leading eco-friendly stain remover products are Attitude Eco-Friendly Laundry Stain Remover, Citra Spot Natural Stain and Odor Remover, Everyday Stain & Odor Eliminator, and 365 Pre-Wash Stain Remover. Growing awareness regarding hygiene and packaging innovation for the convenience of the consumers are driving growth.

Freshly occurred stains are usually easier to treat; thus, manufacturers are focusing on pre-laundry cloth treatment products which are portable, compact, and convenient to use. A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in varieties of stain removers available. Stain removers keep clothes fresh and soft for a longer period of time, thereby extending the clothes’ life.

Market Segmentation:

The global stain remover product market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and end user. Based on its product type, the market is divided into Hand Sanitizer, Washing Powder, Detergent, and Soap. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into Online (booming in emerging economies including China and India) and Offline. On the basis of end user, the market is split into Household Use, Commercial Use, and Others. The report covers 15 key players (along with key players’ sales, price, revenue, and market share in the global market), overall market growth, opportunities, and trends and challenges.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global stain remover product market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia), Central and South America (Brazil), the Rest of Central and South America, and the Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. North America was the largest market with more than 30% market share in 2018.

