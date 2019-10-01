Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Communication Platform – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

October 1, 2019

Overview:

Cloud Communication Platform allows developers to effortlessly and quickly integrate voice and calling features into applications utilizing a broad set of communication application program interfaces rather than developing their own telephony infrastructure. The cloud communication refers to the platform-as-a-service model of cloud computing. This technology enables organizations to integrate real-time communication capabilities, such as video calling, voice calling, and messaging, to advanced business applications. The communication capacities delivered by application program interface include multimedia messaging services, Short Message Service (SMS), voice & video calling.

The evolving trends of bring-your-own-device coupled with the enhanced priority on giving flexible job options are expected to support the growth of cloud communication market. Cloud communication platforms are noticing a timely adoption due to their efficient offerings as compared to traditional communication platforms. Such platforms may observe an enhanced adoption rate as developers overcome the complex privacy and data security issues associated with them. Market players operating in the cloud technology industry are actively concentrating on broadening the product range and service range they deliver.

In order to provide application-specific services across major industry verticals, enterprises are emphasising on product innovation and advanced R&D. To sustain in such a competitive environment, it is essential to offer efficient services and cost effective solutions. Traditional communication platforms are costly on account of the costly equipment they need to run. These conventional platforms are less adaptable to modern communication features such as VoIP standards and video conferencing. This factor drives the growth of the global cloud communication platform market.

Major Players in Cloud Communication Platform market are:

8x8, Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

Netfortris, Inc.

Nexmo, Inc.

West IP Communications, Inc.

Telestax, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Plivo, Inc.

Callfire

Cisco System, Inc.



Market Segmentation:

The globl cloud communication platform market can be analyzed on the basis of leading market players, and the following segments-

Based on the product type, the global cloud communication market can be segmented into-

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Reporting and Analytics

Most widely utilized downstream fields of Cloud Communication Platform market include-

Managed Services

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting



This tool offers companies an affordable and faster alternative to enable efficient communication standards in applications rather than developing dedicated custom platforms. This factor motivates major industry verticals to adopt this advanced system into their day to day business procedures.



Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions contributing to the growth of cloud communication platform market. The U.S. makes a substantial contribution to the cloud communication platform market. With enterprises making constant efforts to develop flexible work options, cloud communication platforms become an efficient option. Enterprises operating in the North American region are increasingly adopting cloud communication platforms to ensure customer satisfaction and enhanced business productivity. Existence of prominent IT & cloud service providers and major industry verticals in the region may also support the market growth.

Industry Buzz:

Meanwhile, West Corporation acquired Flowroute, a leading software-centric service provider that provides communication services and advanced cloud-based technology products. Cisco has improved the potentials of BroadCloud, voice & video calling application, and Webex Room Kit mini, hardware manufactured for small meeting spaces. In August last year, TWILIO declared the launch of Twilio application program interface for WhatsApp, an ethical communication protocol for business, that enables users of the latter to send messages and voice notes securely.

Continued…..

