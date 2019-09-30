Alzheimer's Disease: How to Deal With Difficult Alzheimer's & Dementia Behavior

With alzheimers disease behavior there is no one-size-fits-all approach for every person or situation.

Comfort Keepers strives to far exceed the expectations of every person we come in contact with, every day, through compassion, extraordinary care, memorable customer service, and by always delivering” — Stephanie Howe - Owner

In the United States, more than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia as reported by the Alzheimer's Association.

While caring for a loved one can be a rewarding experience for many, that's not to say there aren't any challenges. And, those challenges are only more complicated when the friend or family member you or caring for is a senior suffering from Alzheimer's disease, sundowning, or dementia.

Behavioral changes in a person with Alzheimer's can occur for many reasons, including physical discomfort, confusion, over-stimulation, medication, exhaustion due to sleep disturbance, or even changes in routine.

Understanding behavioral change causes is critical not only for caregivers but for families and friends, as well. This knowledge is helpful for private caregivers and family caregivers to learn how to manage these behaviors and personality changes which will allow them to provide safe and effective support and diffuse any tense scenarios.

These behavioral symptoms can include:

- Confusion

- Aggressive behavior or anger

- Depression

- Anxiety

- Hallucinations

-Suspicion Pacing or wandering



But, most importantly, caregivers need to remember that challenging behaviors in older adults may not be entirely avoidable. Also, they must remember that it is not the fault of the person suffering from memory loss. Unfortunately, these behavioral changes can be typical side effects of the disease.



And, while there is no one-size-fits-all approach for every person or situation, there are some methods that have proven helpful to caregivers in dealing with such symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and dementia:

Keeping a schedule - In seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia, setting a schedule for daily activities and sticking to it is often reassuring to them.

Staying calm - While it may sound easier said than done, avoid losing your patience and arguing with the senior, as this can sometimes lead to an outburst.

Mindful communication - Don't underestimate the power of communication. Speaking in a friendly manner and using soothing tones can help calm memory loss patients.

Exercise - As long as exercise is approved by the senior's care providers, it can act as a great stress reliever.

Participating in activities - Enjoyable hobbies and even household chores can help manage challenging behavior in seniors.



Comfort Keepers® Robbinsville Can Help

At Comfort Keepers® Robbinsville, we provide customized dementia care and Alzheimer's care for clients who are experiencing symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease as an alternative to nursing home care. Our Comfort Keepers® are specially trained and ready to help your loved one in New Jersey. Our specially trained Comfort Keepers engage clients in intellectual, physical and emotional interactions that complement medical treatment and improve the quality of life for everyone involved. We are knowledgeable in all stages of Alzheimer's disease - early stages and late stages and can help you identify alarming symptoms. For more information on how in-home caregiving may help those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, contact Comfort Keepers® Robbinsville today at (609) 890-2888.

