Blue Raven Solar ranks 6th in the UV50 Fastest Growing Companies List

The solar company tops the list for the second year in a row, coming in first in 2018 and sixth in 2019

OREM , UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Valley Business Quarterly Magazine recognized Blue Raven Solar as the sixth fastest-growing company in Utah Valley. Every year, the magazine releases its UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies list, a list of the 30 fastest growing companies in Utah Valley based on percentage growth over a three-year period.“We’re lucky to be experiencing this period of massive growth. We know that if we keep focusing on the value that we provide homeowners and the opportunity we have to enrich and preserve the environment, we’ll only keep growing from here,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.In 2018, Blue Raven Solar ranked first on the UV50 Fastest-Growing companies list, with a three-year growth revenue of 36,627%, the second-highest growth rate in the history of the Fastest-Growing Company UV50 award.Utah Valley Business Quarterly Magazine also recognized Blue Raven Solar as a “Startup to Watch” on the 2017 UV50 Startups to Watch list. Companies on this list are selected from a pool of applicants with less than four years of operating history.In 2019, Blue Raven Solar has been the recipient of a number of awards, ranking on the Utah Business Magazine Fast 50 list and Inc Magazine’s Inc 500 list . Blue Raven Solar also recently announced a partnership with Givepower, a non-profit organization that provides solar energy solutions to developing regions that need it most.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In less than five years, the company has gone from three to over 800 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. To learn more about Blue Raven Solar’s ranking on the UV50 list, visit UtahValley360.com Blue Raven Solar Marketing800-377-4480marketing@blueravensolar.comAbout Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.



