GASTECHNO AND INFRA TO JOINTLY MARKET MINI-GTL TECHNOLOGY

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gas Technologies LLC ("GasTechno"), the parent company of GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC and GasTechno Energy & Fuels Holding (UK) Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with INFRA Synthetic Fuels, Inc. ("INFRA") effective September 23, 2019.Both companies are leading developers of patented, small-scale gas-to-liquids (“Mini-GTL”) technology. GasTechnois the leader in the single-step conversion of natural gas to methanol and ethanol, and INFRA - a leader in Fisher-Tropsch (FT) synthesis of natural gas to syncrude. The companies see significant synergy in jointly marketing their respective technologies to oil producers seeking to monetize associated gas flares and achieve GHG emissions compliance. GasTechno and INFRA have commercially-proven technologies ready to deploy to address this massive global market.Walter Breidenstein, CEO of GasTechno states, "The INFRA technology has been a strong competitor to GasTechno for many years in the small-scale GTL space. I have always considered the opportunity to work with other GTL technology companies to reduce costs and increase scale without additional risks. INFRA has a world class team in the global FT sector, and I want to cross-market and collaborate with them worldwide. It is time we support each other in pursuing gas flare monetization and emissions reduction compliance opportunities in the oil production sector globally".With complementary technologies and financing strategies, the companies will jointly market their respective Mini-GTLequipment on a lease finance basis to oil producers. A new $500 million Sovereign Emissions Reduction Fund (“SERFund”) has been created to purchase the Mini-GTLequipment and then offer it for leasing to oil producers seeking to develop projects.“Given the massive and rapidly growing global gas flaring market, we decided to expand the SERFund from $200 million focused in the United States market to $500 million that will support worldwide demand for greenhouse gas emissions reduction solutions” said Walter Breidenstein, founder of the Sovereign Emissions Reduction Fund.Dmitry Popov, Director of INFRA Synthetic Fuels, states, “The GTL industry is still in its infancy. Until global multinational companies (MNC’s) hop on board the GTL technology bandwagon, we smaller companies will have to carry the torch through proof of concept, commercial development and multi-plant deployment. GasTechno will accelerate this deployment via its access to the SERFund by offering MNC’s low cost and low risk equipment leasing structures with no upfront capital investment required. INFRA supports this market approach and whether the end product is methanol or syncrude, we see the importance of developing the GTL industry prior to squandering marketing dollars on competitive posturing. We prefer to collaborate to build the GTL industry first!”GasTechno and INFRA will initially focus their joint strategy on marketing their technologies to complementary customers. GasTechno recently announced a program for up to 20 customers to enter a risk-free equipment leasing structure for its Mini-GTL750 plants. INFRA will assist GasTechno with this sales program through their team based in Houston, Texas. Further, GasTechno and INFRA will offer an integrated package globally where methanol and FT syncrude and diesel can be produced and delivered at significant cost savings relative to any other global diesel technology. The new combined Mini-GTLsystem will produce 450 barrels per day of methanol and ethanol, plus an additional 500 barrels per day of diesel at up to fifty percent (50%) lower capital cost then traditional small-scale GTL technologies. It is a major win-win for both companies.Gas Technologies LLC ("GasTechno") - GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC and GasTechno Energy & Fuels Holding (UK) Limited are subsidiaries of their parent Gas Technologies LLC. GasTechno has exclusively licensed to these subsidiaries its advanced, revolutionary technologies for converting previously uneconomical sources of stranded natural gas and associated gas into high-value liquid fuels and chemicals. The company is headquartered in northern Michigan with subsidiary offices in London, Singapore, Bangalore, Moscow and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, visit www.gastechno.com . Mini-GTL, Micro-GTL, Methanol-In-A-Box, Mini-GTL In A Box, GTL-In-A-Box and GasTechno are registered trademarks of Gas Technologies LLC.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Walter Breidenstein, Gas Technologies LLC, Tel: +1-231-535-2914, www.gastechno.com INFRA Synthetic Fuels Inc. (“INFRA”) – INFRA Technology Group is an innovation-based company, developing and commercializing advanced technologies that aim to profoundly alter energy, materials and resource systems worldwide. The patented INFRA’s technology represents the new generation of the classical Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process, differentiated by the use of the unique proprietary pelletized cobalt-based catalyst that produces “no wax” single liquid stream of synthetic crude oil, significantly reducing CAPEX in GTL plant construction and operation. INFRA's technology facilitates low-cost and compact modular GTL plants at the wells, or clusters of wells, making processing associated gas into crude oil economically viable. The stable, single liquid product can be mixed with mineral crude oil and transported using the existing transportation infrastructure or upgraded to diesel, aviation or gasoline synthetic fuels.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Jack C. Haynie, INFRA Synthetic Fuels Inc., Tel: +1-713-360-4658, https://en.infratechnology.com/

