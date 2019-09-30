When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 30, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 30, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Unsafe levels of Arsenic and Lead Company Name: Cellect Products Inc. and Oglethorpe Ltd. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Cellect®, Essentials Factor® Product Description: Product Description Multi Mineral & Vitamin Supplement Unflavored Powder Mix

Company Announcement

Port Jefferson Station, NY, Cellect Products Inc. and Oglethorpe Ltd. are voluntarily recalling lot #041907 of Cellect Unflavored Powder & Essentials Factor Cell Synergy Unflavored Powder (1.25 LB) to the retail and consumer level. The Cellect Unflavored Powder & Essentials Factor Cell Synergy Unflavored Powder has been found to have unsafe levels of Arsenic and Lead.

Risk Statement: “Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic has been associated with skin disorders and increased risks for skin, bladder, and lung cancers’

Taking more than two (2) servings daily potentially could result in an accumulation of Lead in the body over time and too much of it can cause serious and sometimes permanent adverse health consequences. People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning. Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through clinical testing.

Cellect Products Inc. and Oglethorpe Ltd. have not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

The product is used as a supplement and is packaged in a white plastic bottle.The affected Cellect Unflavored Powder & Essentials Factor Cell Synergy Unflavored Powder has the following lot #041907 and a manufactured (MFG) date of 05/20/2019 stamped on the bottom. The product can be identified as a Multi-Mineral & Vitamin Supplement. The Cellect Unflavored Powder & the Essentials Factor Cell Synergy Unflavored Powder are distributed via retail and the internet to the USA and to individual customers in Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Croatia, Romania, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, China, India, Thailand, and Japan.

Cellect Products Inc. and Oglethorpe Ltd. are notifying its distributors and customers by email or mail and are arranging for the return and replacement of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors and retailers that have Cellect Unflavored Powder or Essentials Factor Cell Synergy Unflavored Powder which is being recalled should stop using and return to place of purchase for a replacement or a refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Cellect Products Inc. and Oglethorpe Ltd. by phone at 631-509-5316, Monday-Friday 11am-5pm Eastern Time or send an e-mail to request@cellect.org. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.