FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 19, 2024—Infinite Herbs LLC of Miami, Florida, is expanding its April 18th recall to include Melissa's brand fresh organic basil in 2.0 oz ( 96 packages, UPC 0 45255 14142 9) and 4.0 oz packages (24 packages, UPC 0 45255 14439 0) available for sale at Dierberg's stores in Illinois and Missouri between February 10th and 20th (see photos below). This product is part of the lot that was previously recalled and, therefore, has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Please note that this recalled product is outdated and no longer available for sale. Still, consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers and not consume the recalled organic basil if they have it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-599-9255 x 148 or email customer_service@infiniteherbs.com, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The company is conducting this recall with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA's) knowledge.

